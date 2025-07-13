Mandy Patinkin Insists Gaza War Is ‘Endangering the Jewish Population’ in Impassioned Plea for Peace | Video

Mandy Patinkin issued a strong, impassioned warning about the potential consequences of Israel’s war in Gaza. “They are endangering the state of Israel” as well as “endangering the Jewish population all over the world,” Patinkin said in an emotional interview with the New York Times.

The stage and screen actor delivered a call for the war’s end and its impact on Gaza’s civilians. “He is the most dangerous thing, not just since October 7th. It has been a deeply troubled situation,” Patinkin said of the country’s prime minister Benjaman Netanyahu.

Actor Mandy Patinkin makes an impassioned plea for Jewish people around the world to think about the consequences of what they're doing and allowing to be done in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Y19eLpsHpH — gato fumador (@KweenInYellow) July 13, 2025

“And to watch what is happening for the Jewish people to allow this to happen to children and civilians of all ages in Gaza, for whatever reason, is unconscionable and unthinkable,” he continued. “And I ask you Jews everywhere all over the world to spend some time alone and think, ‘Is this acceptable and sustainable?’”

Patinkin was joined by his wife, Kathryn Grody, who also spoke about the ongoing war and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“I hate the way some people are using anti-semitism as a claim for anybody that is critical about a certain policy. As far as I am concerned, compassion for every person in Gaza is very Jewish,” Grody said. “And the fact that I abhor the policies of the leader of that country does not mean I’m a self-hating Jew or an anti-semitic.”

The Gaza Health Ministry said Wednesday that more than 55,000 people have been killed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, the Associated Press reported. The health ministry does not differentiate between civilians and members of Hamas.

The ministry has also reported 127,394 have been wounded. It is believed there are many more dead buried under rubble throughout the Gaza Strip.

In recent weeks dozens of Palestinians have been shot and killed while attempting to receive food and aid from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a Delware-based non-profit established in February and which operates with the backing of the Trump administration.

Unlike the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which has operated in the region for decades, contractors for the GHF carry weapons.

Those guns have resulted in scenes and deaths that Chris Hayes described as “obscene and depraved” on July 4. On July 3, two U.S. contractors told the Associated Press that their colleagues who are guarding those distribution sites are “using live ammunition and stun grenades as hungry Palestinians scramble for food.” The AP examined first-person accounts and video to support the claim.