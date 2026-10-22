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White House Pulls Reporter From Trump Press Pool After Oval Office Clash

The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg was removed from Thursday’s Iowa trip after the president berated him over his questions

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to reporters to be quiet during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on October 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump and Vance announced a new $25 million dollar federal Fraud Whistle Blower Incentive Program with the Department of Justice to pay up to $30,000 to citizens who give verified tips that lead to a conviction or major enforcement action. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
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The White House removed The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg from President Donald Trump’s traveling press pool on Thursday, two days after Trump berated the reporter during a tense Oval Office exchange.

Feinberg was scheduled to cover Trump’s trip to Sioux City, Iowa, but was informed Wednesday that he would no longer serve as the designated print pool reporter, according to Semafor’s Max Tani. The White House Correspondents’ Association condemned the decision as retaliation amid a separate legal fight over the administration’s restrictions on press access.

“The White House Correspondents’ Association strongly objects to the decision to restrict a journalist’s coverage simply because the president didn’t care for their questioning,” WHCA President Jacqui Heinrich said in a Wednesday statement.

“That is retaliation,” Heinrich added. “The American public’s right to an independent press depends on reporters being able to do their jobs without fear that challenging the president will cut off their access.”

Donald Trump
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The decision followed a contentious exchange Tuesday, when Feinberg questioned Trump about a proposed administration program offering financial rewards to whistleblowers who expose government fraud. Vice President JD Vance accused Feinberg of asking a “fundamentally dishonest question,” while Trump warned the reporter, “I don’t know who the hell you are, but you better be careful.”

Later, when Feinberg attempted to ask another question about Trump’s golf courses, the president told him to be quiet and called him a “sick person.”

In a statement to TheWrap on Thursday, a White House official defended the administration’s authority to restrict journalists’ access to presidential facilities.

“No person and no journalist has a constitutional right to access the President’s Oval Office, Air Force One, or other sensitive and private facilities,” they stated. “When publications lie, fabricate and ignore the truth, proximity matters less and they can write their fiction from outside of these secure facilities.”

The exclusion comes amid a separate legal battle over White House press restrictions involving CNN, MS NOW and Politico. As TheWrap previously reported, the Trump administration appealed a federal judge’s ruling last week blocking its efforts to revoke the three outlets’ White House credentials.

The injunction restored their access to White House grounds but did not guarantee participation in presidential press pools or travel aboard Air Force One. Feinberg’s removal is not part of that lawsuit.

President Donald Trump (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
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A.J. Katz

A.J. Katz is Media Editor at TheWrap covering the business of television, print, digital and social media. He previously spent eight years at Adweek, leading coverage of the television news industry. He later served as editor-in-chief of LateNighter before joining MS NOW in audience strategy and program research.

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