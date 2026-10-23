‘Daily Show’ Details How Trump Is Getting ‘Gayer’ and It’s Confusing Liberals

“The Daily Show” host Ronny Chieng is noticing a pattern in President Donald Trump’s talking points at recent Republican rallies headed into the midterms, and the comic said it’s starting to confuse liberals everywhere.

From complimenting Sen. Jon Husted’s (R-Ohio) butt earlier this month to proclaiming his love for Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) at a rally on Wednesday, the president appears to be fixated on men and their bodies, according to Chieng, who joked on Thursday’s “Daily Show” that Trump is getting gayer.

“Trump is doing this at every rally now,” the host said. “If Trump gets any gayer, I mean, the liberals on MS NOW are going to have to start coming out against homosexuality.”

Headlining a rally at the senator’s home state this week, Trump said, “You have a certain senator that I happen to, as much as I can fall in love with a man — which isn’t that much — I fell in love with him, and his name happens to be Tim Scott.”

“Trump fell in love with Tim Scott. It’s like when a frog becomes friends with a turtle — but gay,” Chieng noted. “But I don’t know. If I was Tim Scott, I’d be slightly offended by this because Trump has spent all week lusting after every other male senator. I mean, ‘This guy’s got a great ass,’ and ‘this guy’s super handsome.’ And when he comes to Tim Scott, he’s like, ‘This guy has a good personality.’”

Watch the full “Daily Show” segment in the video below:

Play video

Husted is one man Trump has repeatedly drawn attention to at recent rallies, making a running joke of his own scrutiny of the Republican lawmaker’s physique.

At an Oct. 12 rally in Youngstown, Ohio, Trump first said he had examined Husted “up and down,” commenting on his backside and hands after learning of his background as a college football player.

“I don’t do this with men very often,” Trump said at the time. “I started examining his body, because I didn’t know he was a great athlete. And I looked and I watched up and down. I looked at his ass. And then I looked at his hands. Look at his hands. He’s got these, like, claws.”

As the moment garnered attention online, Trump has continued returning to the subject at subsequent appearances, praising Husted’s legs, shoulders, feet and jawline while joking about the extent of his observations.

And it’s not the first time Trump has admired male beauty in public. He has made similar comments about other men at rallies, including at an Oct. 1 event where he referred to a group of supporters as “big, strong, handsome Oklahoma studs.”

Watch the full “Daily Show” segment in the video above.