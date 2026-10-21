Jon Stewart Admits He’s in a ‘Dark Hole’ Over Midterm Elections, Says Polling Is ‘Always So Wrong’

Jon Stewart reflected on the state of the midterms race two weeks out from Election Day, and admitted on “The Weekly Show” podcast Wednesday that he’s in a “dark hole” about it all.

Later adding that “the polling is always so f–ked and so wrong,” the “Daily Show” host and comedian railed against the Republican Party and expressed revulsion for their slate of nominees. “Not a one of them that deserves to be reelected,” he said.

“I’m in a little bit of a dark hole about the election,” Stewart said in a segment at the end of Wednesday’s episode where he and producers Brittany Mehmedovic and Gillian Spear respond to audience questions. “In the sense that, will there be any price to pay for the Republican Party in general for acquiescing to the abject recklessness and megalomaniacal instincts of this guy that’s more interested in building ballrooms and monuments than making measured decisions and getting us into a reckless war and just throwing out impulsive tariffs that drive costs up? Like, will there be any — is there anything that can happen?”

In regards to the GOP’s slate of nominees running in swing states like Michigan and Texas — Wednesday’s “Weekly Show” episode fittingly showcased an interview with Democratic nominee Dr. Abdul El-Sayed — Stewart flamed them for “their passivity in the face of recklessness. Full stop.”

Mehmedovic and Spear carried a flame for optimism, though. Spear shared an anecdote from an undisclosed diner in Middle America where she overheard a conversation in which a man said that after voting for Trump in 2024, he can’t support any politician who still supports the president in the midterms.

“I heard exactly what I wanted to hear,” the producer joked.

Mehmedovic, meanwhile, maintained that she thinks the establishment GOP and Trump administration is “nervous” going into November’s elections.

“I really do. I have this sense that they’re slightly nervous. Like, Trump going to Kanas? They’re just, there’s something about it that I’m feeling optimistic,” she said.

“Yeah, I hope so. I’ve just, because as we’ve talked earlier, I think the national media is so disconnected from the reality of things that all they care about is the horse race and creating narratives around blue wave and not blue wave and tsunami, and the polling is always so f–ked and so wrong that I just really have no sense,” Stewart said before citing an example of a Texas attack ad he saw against Democratic senatorial nominee James Talarico.

“I know the country is hurting, but I also, like, my anecdote is, I can’t even remember where I was, but I saw a commercial from Texas that is just a woman going, ‘James Talarico wants to make it illegal for you to object to transgender mutilations on children! He wants you to go to jail if you don’t agree with him! I can’t vote for that!’ And you’re just like, ‘What the f–k is happening?’”

Watch the full “Weekly Show” episode in the video below.