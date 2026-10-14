‘Morning Joe’ Torches JD Vance’s ‘Bizarre’ Joke About James Talarico’s Search History: ‘You’re Disgusting’

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“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough torched Vice President JD Vance’s suggestive joke about Democratic Texas Senate candidate James Talarico‘s search history, telling President Trump’s second-in-command, “You’re disgusting.”

While speaking with reporters in Texas on Tuesday, Vance mocked Talarico’s past, supportive comments about trans children and joked, “You’ve got to wonder what the internet search history of a man like that looks like.” Later, when pressed about the comment, Vance defended his joke, saying of Talarico, “He’s just a guy who shows a weird focus on transgender kids and drag queens.”

“You also wonder what his search history looks like,” Scarborough said of Vance, adding, “That is disgusting. You’re disgusting, because he’s going back to a time five years ago, maybe six years ago, about the same time that JD Vance was calling Donald Trump Hitler. So if we want to live in that realm, then we can live in that realm and we can talk about all the things JD said in his political past about Donald Trump.”