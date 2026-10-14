‘Morning Joe’ Torches JD Vance’s ‘Bizarre’ Joke About James Talarico’s Search History: ‘You’re Disgusting’

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough torched Vice President JD Vance’s suggestive joke about Democratic Texas Senate candidate James Talarico‘s search history, telling President Trump’s second-in-command, “You’re disgusting.”
While speaking with reporters in Texas on Tuesday, Vance mocked Talarico’s past, supportive comments about trans children and joked, “You’ve got to wonder what the internet search history of a man like that looks like.” Later, when pressed about the comment, Vance defended his joke, saying of Talarico, “He’s just a guy who shows a weird focus on transgender kids and drag queens.”
“You also wonder what his search history looks like,” Scarborough said of Vance, adding, “That is disgusting. You’re disgusting, because he’s going back to a time five years ago, maybe six years ago, about the same time that JD Vance was calling Donald Trump Hitler. So if we want to live in that realm, then we can live in that realm and we can talk about all the things JD said in his political past about Donald Trump.”
“We just had a vice president wearing David Bowie’s eyeliner actually questioning the sexuality of another man,” Scarborough continued. “It’s always either projection or confession.”
The “Morning Joe” host subsequently remarked, “It’s really bizarre stuff.” You can check out the full segment yourself below.
Scarborough continued to hammer Vance and other members of the Trump administration for focusing on issues like trans rights instead of the daily affordability issues that American voters are actually concerned about right now.
“Groceries are just more expensive today than they have ever been and it’s because of the war, which the David Bowie eye-lining vice president swore Donald Trump would not get us into,” Scarborough explained. “Prices are higher than they’ve ever been, and he’s talking about what may have been on James Talarico’s search history five or six years ago.”
Scarborough again called Vance and Trump’s fixation on non-pressing issues “bizarre.” He also pushed back against the Republican Party’s insistence that high gas and grocery prices are not the result of their policy decisions.
“Look at Jan. 20 when Donald Trump came into office,” Scarborough said. “Gas prices were lower. Groceries were lower. Inflation was lower. Everything was lower on Jan. 20 when Joe Biden left office.”