Lawrence O’Donnell Slams Trump’s Inability to ‘Pretend That He Feels Sorry’ for Dead Servicemembers

Lawrence O’Donnell says President Trump has “the mark of a sociopath” in his inability to feel sorry for the American military members who have died in his war with Iran so far.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Last Word,” the host went after Trump for the way he responded – or didn’t respond – to questions about the servicemembers who died in the fighting.

“The laziest and most mentally vacant president in history, Donald Trump, as he approaches 80 years old, no longer has the energy or the concentration to be able to continue to pretend that he feels sorry for even the members of the American military killed in service in his war,” O’Donnell said. “No president has ever gotten this wrong until Donald Trump. Acknowledging and honoring American military deaths is something every president got right. Most brought no particular eloquence to the moment, but they always found the words to acknowledge and honor military sacrifice until Donald Trump.”

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While on Air Force One, Trump was asked if he had a comment on the six Air Force servicemembers who recently died. He turned away from the reporter and pointed out into the group and quickly said “Go ahead, who else.” Lawrence balked at the president’s callous pivot.

“Nothing. Not a word. Just an immediate turn away,” O’Donnell added. “‘Who else?’ Who else has a question that’s not about the war dead? Six American Air Force personnel lose their lives in a refueling accident in Donald Trump’s war and Donald Trump doesn’t have a word to say about them, their sacrifice, and their families’ suffering.”

Since Trump announced the U.S. had attacked Iran alongside Israel in the wee hours of the morning a few weeks ago, he’s been hit with a number of detractors. While many were across the aisle politically, others were previously vocal supporters like Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson. Both spoke out against the new war and were summarily slammed by Trump in the days that followed.

“My own feeling is no one should have to die for a foreign country. I don’t think those four service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel,” Kelly said. “I understand how this helps Iran perfectly well. They seem rather jubilant, 80% of the country does not support the Ayatollah. He was a terrible, terrible man. No one is crying that he’s dead, no normal person, but our government’s job is not to look out for Iran or for Israel. It’s to look out for us. And this feels very much to me like it is clearly Israel’s war. Mark Levin wanted it, it’s his war, Ben Shapiro, Lindsey Graham, Miriam Adelson, that’s obvious. They’re the ones who have been pushing us into this.”