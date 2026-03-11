Joe Rogan Sounds Off on Trump’s ‘Insane’ Iran War: ‘People Feel Betrayed’ | Video

Joe Rogan criticized Donald Trump for breaking his campaign promise to keep the U.S. out of “endless” wars, saying the Iran conflict left people feeling “betrayed.”

The podcaster sounded off on the Iran war during Tuesday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” joining the likes of Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly in breaking from the MAGA movement and speaking out against the combat abroad.

“It just seems so insane based on what he ran on,” Rogan said to his guest, journalist Michael Shellenberger. “I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?”

He added: “He ran on no more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars and then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it.” Watch his commentary on the issue below.

Trump notably appeared on Rogan’s podcast amid his presidential campaign in 2024, with the popular podcaster later endorsing the president just before Election Day. Rogan even attended Trump’s inauguration last year, making his criticism of the Iran war particularly noteworthy.

Yet, as we mentioned, Rogan isn’t the first Trump supporter to condemn the campaign, as both Carlson and Kelly have expressed their frustrations with the war.

As we previously reported in February, Carlson said that the attacks were “absolutely disgusting and evil,” a comment that followed his three separate Oval Office meetings with Trump. Per the New York Times, Carlson lobbied against the military operation out of concern for U.S. soldiers and the implication that the country was following Israel’s demands.

Kelly also spoke out against the conflict on her podcast, saying she didn’t understand the administration’s explanation for the strikes and had “serious doubts” about their necessity.

In response to the criticism from Carlson, Trump suggested the conservative commentator had “lost his way,” adding, “He’s not MAGA. MAGA is saving our country. MAGA is making our country great again. MAGA is America first, and Tucker is none of those things.”