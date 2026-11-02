Lenny Kravitz Reps Quash ‘Untrue’ Rumors He Died in Florida Plane Crash

Lenny Kravitz‘s representatives have confirmed that the singer was not on board the private plane that crashed into a Florida neighborhood on Nov. 1.

The plane was traveling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas when it went down in Cresthaven, Fla. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed after the crash that all nine people aboard the Learjet 60 plane, including identified co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras, had died.

“Today’s plane crash in Palm Beach County, Florida is a horrific tragedy,” Duffy said in his statement. “Please join me in praying for the families and loved ones of those we lost.”

Shortly after the plane crash, rumors began circulating online that Kravitz was among the passengers who died. The speculation followed a since-deleted social media post by a female pilot who was incorrectly identified as one of the crashed plane’s pilots. In the post, she said she was going to fly Kravitz from Austin to the Bahamas.

Kravitz’s representative, Carleen Donovan, told BocaNewsNow that speculation that Kravitz was aboard the crashed plane was “untrue and incorrect.”

In addition to lamenting the tragic nature of the crash and sending his prayers to the families of those killed, Duffy confirmed that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) would send a team to the crash site to assist with the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters that no one on the ground was reported injured or killed as a result of the crash. He also called it “cataclysmic” and said it “looked like a missile going down,” adding, “It left a big crater on the side of the road.”

NBC News has reported that an unidentified female pilot aboard the plane reported over air traffic control audio that there was “light, clear ice” accumulating on the aircraft during the flight but called it “manageable.” Minutes later, the pilot began repeating “mayday” and relayed that the aircraft had begun descending between 10,000 and 20,000 feet per minute.

“We cannot comment on the potential cause of this accident until the investigation is complete,” Learjet manufacturer Bombardier told NBC News. “We will fully support the investigating authorities and cooperate as needed.”

The manufacturer added that it was “deeply saddened by this tragic event” and extended “our sincerest sympathies to all those affected.”