Zoë Kravitz Says Seeing Her Famous Father’s Kindness Be Taken Advantage of Taught Her to Be More Guarded

“I can smell it out pretty quickly. I had to when I was a kid, because he didn’t,” the daughter to Lenny Kravitz says of knowing others’ motivations

Zoë Kravitz and Lenny Kravitz at Lenny Kravitz's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony
Zoë Kravitz and Lenny Kravitz at Lenny Kravitz's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony (Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Though fame may run in the family, Zoë Kravitz just revealed a key difference between she and her rockstar father.

While promoting her directorial debut “Blink Twice,” the actress told Esquire all about growing up with Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet as parents — both the good and the bad that came with it.

“I can smell it out pretty quickly,” she said in Wednesday’s interview about being suspicious of new people’s intentions in socializing with her. The publication noted that Lenny Kravitz’s social circle “was too wide and too open, and she watched him get taken advantage of.”

“I had to when I was a kid, because he didn’t,” she relayed. “He’s really trusting and it’s sweet, but I can tell exactly what someone wants.”

Maintaining a mild suspicion of those around her may serve the A-lister well in her adulthood, but there were other lessons growing up that were harder won. She recalled how having famous parents wasn’t an entirely glamorous experience.

“I got a lot of anxiety around, ‘Do I feel confident enough to go outside?’” she shared. “I want to go get a coffee — it’s nice out, but I don’t like the way I look today. I don’t like my outfit. I have a pimple …”

As for having a mother like Bonet — who told the outlet, “Once she was born, she really became my art project” — Zoë Kravitz revealed the “Cosby Show” star was actually quite strict as a young parent.

“It was this whirlwind of a completely different universe,” she said of visiting her father, before moving in with him at age 11. “And then I would go home to this really quiet, really simple life [with Bonet].”

“It wasn’t that my dad didn’t care, he just cared about different things,” the actress and filmmaker elaborated. “Just like it happens in the movies, it’s like, ‘Oh, you think this is perfect? You think this is great? Guess what comes with this.’”

Now 35 and a filmmaker, the “Big Little Lies” star admitted she was apprehensive about centering herself in press days for her Channing Tatum-led thriller.

“I felt like I should just be quiet and let people experience the movie. I was hesitant to make it about me,” she shared. “I feel like my brain is being exposed to the world.”

“I want to promote the movie,” she ultimately decided.

“Blink Twice” hits theaters Aug. 23.

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is a news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News, The…

