Lil Nas X Opens Up About Living Life on ‘Extreme Hard Mode’ as ‘Black, Gay and Bipolar’ | Video

Lil Nas X has shared an update on his mental health nearly a year after his arrest.

The Grammy-winning rapper/singer posted a video to social media that gave a long explanation of how he has progressed since entering a court-mandated mental health diversion program. He said he now has a therapist and psychiatrist, “which has been really helpful.”

“When I got my bipolar disorder diagnosis, I feel like I had known for the past few years but I [didn’t] want to admit to it because I didn’t want to have to take medication and have people think different of me,” the musician explained.

Lil Nas X gives a life update. pic.twitter.com/oevy4YsZWx — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) June 17, 2026

“I’m already Black and gay, like damn, God. Come on, Black, gay and bipolar? I’m living life on extreme hard mode. On a serious note, I’m doing much better, I’m feeling better. I’m creating freely and there’s less fear in my heart and I’m smelling the roses,” he continued. “I’ve been doing music for seven years now. Speaking of music, I want to let you guys know there’s new music on the way. I’m not getting completely to it just yet, but I’m excited to do that.”

Lil Nas X was charged with four felonies in August for suspicion of battery on an officer and was subsequently hospitalized for a possible drug overdose.

The August incident saw the rapper walking around Studio City wearing nothing but underwear and cowboy boots. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment and was facing up to five years in prison if convicted.

In April, however, Judge Alan Schneider determined that his behavior was “aberrant from his normal conduct” and was related to his bipolar diagnosis. He also determined that his assault charges would be cleared as long as he complies with his mental health treatment plans and does not get into any trouble with the law for the next two years.