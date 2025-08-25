Lil Nas X has been charged with four felonies following his Thursday arrest, during which the Grammy-winning artist was seen walking around Studio City wearing nothing but underwear and cowboy boots.

The rapper was taken into custody for suspicion of battery on an officer and was subsequently hospitalized for a possible drug overdose. He was charged with three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer.

When police arrived at the scene to see the rapper/singer completely nude. TMZ reports that they tried to confront him, Lil Nas X charged at the officers. He was held over the weekend without bail.

Right now, the musician is being detained without bail and is set to be arraigned on Monday. At that time, Judge Sarah Ellenberg may also set his bail.

On Thursday, TMZ posted a video of the “Old Town Road” singer walking down Ventura Boulevard near Vineland Avenue and the 101 freeway between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. local time.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, was captured on camera singing and telling the cameraperson to to not “be late to the party tonight,” eventually adding, “you know where it’s at.”

The “Montero” rapper then tries to get a driver to move along and stop recording him. At one point, after singing and snapping his fingers, he says, “Didn’t I tell you to put the phone down? Uh oh, somebody’s going to have to pay for that. Pay for it by coming to the party.”

In other clips, the singer is shown dancing, singing and trying to get the camera person to stop recording. “Give me that phone so I can throw it. I want to throw it far way so you never see it again. I don’t like phones,” he says in the video.

Without identifying the person in question, an LAPD spokesperson confirmed all of the other details of the incident to ABC7 and NBC4. According to People, the musician was booked in a Los Angeles County jail and charged with a misdemeanor at the time.



