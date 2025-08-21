Lil Nas X has reportedly been arrested for suspicion of battery on an officer and was subsequently hospitalized for a possible overdose, according to local media reports. The Grammy-winning artist was captured on camera walking around a Studio City neighborhood nearly nude early Thursday morning.

TMZ posted a video of the “Old Town Road” singer walking down Ventura Boulevard near Vineland Avenue and the 101 freeway between 4 and 6 a.m. local time on Thursday. In the video clips, Lil Nas X can be seen wearing only white underwear and cowboy boots.

After singing for a moment, he stops and tells the person recording to not “be late to the party tonight,” eventually adding, “you know where it’s at.” The “Montero” rapper then tries to get a driver to move along and stop recording him. At one point, after singing and snapping his fingers, he says, “Didn’t I tell you to put the phone down? Uh oh, somebody’s going to have to pay for that. Pay for it by coming to the party.”

In other clips, the singer is shown dancing, singing and trying to get the camera person to stop recording. “Give me that phone so I can throw it. I want to throw it far way so you never see it again. I don’t like phones,” he says in the video.

TMZ also reported that when officers arrived, Lil Nas X charged at them, but was ultimately detained, with paramedics saying the singer may have been experiencing an overdose. He was subsequently transported to a hospital where he’s being treated. No officers were harmed.

Without identifying the person in question, an LAPD spokesperson confirmed all of the other details of the incident to ABC7 and NBC4. TheWrap has reached out to Lil Nas X’s team for further comment.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is available nationwide at (800) 950-6264, or specifically for the Greater Los Angeles Area at (818) 208-1801. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 988 is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.