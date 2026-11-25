In an open letter published Tuesday, Jane Fonda and 28 other artists and organizations condemned the nine major U.S. music venues accused of refusing to host Macklemore’s “Free Palestine” charity tour, writing, “This is bigger than one artist and one tour.”

On Nov. 6, Macklemore shared on Instagram that his efforts to bring his “Free Palestine” tour stateside had run into issues. The rapper publicly accused nine major U.S. arenas of turning him away after learning that his tour would be used to raise funds for Palestinian relief.

The venues in question: Madison Square Garden in New York City, Prudential Center in New Jersey, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, UBS Arena in the greater NYC area, Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Chase Center in San Francisco and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

“In over 20 years of touring, I’ve never experienced anything like this,” the musician wrote at the time. “Today it’s Palestine. What will it be tomorrow?”

Nearly three weeks later, Macklemore has received a new round of support. Published on the website for Fonda’s Committee for the First Amendment, the open letter shared Tuesday directly addresses the nine venues accused of blocking the pro-Palestinian relief tour.

“We stand with Macklemore and every artist who has faced corporate or government retaliation for speaking out about Palestine or expressing any other political conviction,” the letter begins. “This is bigger than one artist and one tour. Macklemore is far from the only artist who has been targeted in this way.”

“Private companies may decide who they book, but their decisions do not exist in a political vacuum. We are living through a widespread government campaign to silence dissent, aided by powerful corporate interests,” it continues. “Arenas that exclude artists for their political views cannot pretend they are separate from that campaign – particularly those that receive public funding.”

“When billionaires and corporations decide which views deserve a platform, they send a warning to every artist: speak out, and it will come at a cost – and in the case of this benefit, a cost not only to the free speech of artists, but critically a cost to the people of Palestine, who are being subject to genocide with the support of our tax dollars,” the message further states. “The aim is to silence and intimidate, and the chilling effect extends far beyond one act.”

In addition to Fonda, the letter’s 29 signatories include Mark Ruffalo, Aurora, Janelle Monáe, John Gourley, Kneecap, Ms. Rachel and Portugal the Man. Together, the group calls upon the venues in question and demands that they “reconsider their booking decisions and invite Macklemore’s Free Palestine Tour to perform,” as well as “make a public commitment to protecting artistic expression and ensuring no artist is excluded due to their political views or humanitarian advocacy.”

“Artists have always challenged power, confronted injustice, and given voice to those who are silenced. Their freedom to do so is not a luxury of the industry, but an essential part of a functioning democracy, and it cannot depend on the political comfort of the billionaire class, oligarchs and authoritarian enablers,” the letter concludes. “We stand with Macklemore. We stand with artists speaking out for Palestine and any political issue that is close to their heart.”

Representatives for eight of the nine venues did not respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment following Macklemore’s initial Instagram post. A spokesperson for Madison Square Garden, however, did respond to the allegations.

“We have some of the busiest venues in the world with extremely limited availability and he’s not an arena level act,” the spokesperson said.

The rapper is coming off three sold-out “Free Palestine” shows in Dublin, Paris and London in October. He was joined at those shows by support artists like Hozier, Paloma Faith, Kneecap and Portugal the Man. In his Nov. 6 update, the rapper called the shows “three of the most beautiful I’ve ever been a part of.”