Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade spectators, many of whom traveled far to see the annual holiday event, expressed surprise and shock at the news that the parade has been postponed.

Reporter Joelle Garguilo of ABC 7, the local news affiliate in New York City, caught up with fans who didn’t yet know the parade was moved from Thursday to Saturday.

“That’s not true,” one tourist from Luxembourg said in disbelief on Wednesday. “Oh no, I’m so sad,” she added. The woman was planning to leave Friday but said she can “probably” change her travel plans to accommodate the new parade date.

Two women from Hawaii gasped in disbelief when they learned of the postponement.

“I think we’ll have to change our travel plans,” one of them said.

“I feel two ways,” Harlem resident Veronica Hickman told ABC 7. “They’re thinking of people’s safety which is really great, but the other thing is that is part of my routine. I cook my food and I watch the parade, so they better put the old one on or something!”

Indeed, NBC will re-air the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thanksgiving morning beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The change came so late that even some TV listings weren’t updated. As of midnight Thursday, TV Guide still shows a listing for the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade (this year’s) instead of the 99th (last year’s).

The 2026 parade will air at the same time slot on Saturday.

On Wednesday night, New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a State of Emergency for New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, ahead of the incoming Thanksgiving storm.

Some floats that already had been inflated for the parade had to be deflated ahead of the storm. They will be reinflated before Saturday.

With storms leading to the postponement of the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the balloons that were inflated ahead of tomorrow's would-be event needed to deflate again. Watch here! pic.twitter.com/c6p91t8Po3 — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) November 26, 2026

“The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year’s celebration. Due to the expected severe weather, the 100th March of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will move to Saturday, Nov. 28,” Macy’s said in a Wednesday statement via NBC News. “Our team is working through the operational logistics for this change and will share details as they are finalized. We expect the Parade to kick off at 8:30a.m. on Saturday. Thank you to the thousands of volunteers, performers and partners who create the magic millions enjoy each year. We look forward to celebrating together on Saturday.”

Grammy-nominated singer Raye will perform the opening number, and numerous other musical acts will fill the three-and-a-half hours of coverage.

You can see the full list of performers and more details about Saturday’s parade here.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast is produced by Universal Television in conjunction with Done + Dusted Inc. Katy Mullan and Liz Kelly serve as executive producers, with RJ Durrell, Nick Flores, and Patrick Menton serving as co-executive producers.