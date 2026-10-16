Malibu Brush Fire Sparks Evacuation Orders as Blaze Grows to 102 Acres

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A fast-moving brush fire, now known as the Bryson Fire, ignited in Malibu, Calif. Thursday evening, prompting evacuation orders and additional warnings in the area.

The massive blaze was reported near Mulholland Highway and Encinal Canyon Road just before 5 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department shared. At the time of writing, the fire had 0% containment and reached 80 acres just after 6 p.m. An hour later, the fire had spread to nearly 102 acres.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.