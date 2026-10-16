Malibu Brush Fire Sparks Evacuation Orders as Blaze Grows to 102 Acres

A fast-moving brush fire, now known as the Bryson Fire, ignited in Malibu, Calif. Thursday evening, prompting evacuation orders and additional warnings in the area.
The massive blaze was reported near Mulholland Highway and Encinal Canyon Road just before 5 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department shared. At the time of writing, the fire had 0% containment and reached 80 acres just after 6 p.m. An hour later, the fire had spread to nearly 102 acres.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
In response to the fire, authorities issued evacuation orders for the Encinal Canyon area, which is located near Trancas Canyon. Neighboring areas also faced evacuation warnings.
“Potential threat to life and/or property,” the official website for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection stated on Thursday. “Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now.”
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department expressed a similar sentiment in a Thursday night update on X, writing, “The Bryson Fire is estimated at 80–85 acres, with the potential to reach approximately 200 acres within the next hour, according to the Helicopter Coordinator.”
“Fire conditions can change rapidly,” the authorities’ statement continued. “Residents are urged to remain alert, monitor official updates, and avoid the affected area to allow emergency personnel to safely conduct their operations.”
The new firefight follows a prior red flag warning, which currently remains in effect for the area due to 20-to-30 miles per hour gusts that picked up on Thursday.
“It’s not the strongest wind we’ve seen all day, but it’s definitely fanning those flames,” NBC4 Meteorologist Shanna Mendiola said during Thursday’s broadcast.
Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement on X Thursday evening, noting her office was “closely monitoring the Bryson Fire in Malibu.”
“While the fire is burning outside of the City of Los Angeles, the LAFD is prepared to respond to any fire threat that could emerge and has predeployed resources across the San Fernando Valley, Santa Monica Mountains, Hollywood Hills, and West LA,” she wrote. “The LAFD’s Red Flag Alert remains in effect. Vehicles illegally parked in posted locations within Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones will be towed. Please abide by these restrictions where there are posted signs – we need to keep these areas clear for first responders in case of an emergency.”
Editor’s note: This article was updated to reflect the new information regarding the Bryson Fire.