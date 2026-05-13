Margaret Cho Turned Down ‘Heated Rivalry’ Role Over ICE Detainment Fears

Margaret Cho says her fears of ICE detainment forced her to turn down a role in “Heated Rivalry.”

While on the “I Never Liked You” podcast, the comedian explained that she got the script for the series that would become a breakout hit on HBO Max over the holiday and loved it. Ultimately though, she had to turn down a chance to be in the series because she has been so outspoken against President Donald Trump.

“Last year, I got a pilot script for a show that I really loved, but it shot in Canada, and I was so scared because I’m so vocal about hating ICE and hating this administration,” Cho said. “I was like, I will get detained at the border and I will be put in ICE detention if I go.”

She later added: “It’s all because of Trump.”

Cho explained to podcast hosts Matteo Lane and Nick Smith that she struggled about the decision and asked a number of people for their opinion on it before eventually choosing not to risk it. She described the choice as “horrible” and it still “kills” her for having to turn it down because she liked the scripts so much.

“The pilot was beautiful, and I was like, I want to do this,” Cho said.

The comedian is not giving up on hope to appear in the show though. She has reached out to the “Heated Rivalry” team in the hope that they can find her an opportunity on the show in Season 2 or beyond.

Cho has not stopped attack Trump or his administration. As recently as March, the comedian targeted the president and his war in Iran while speaking at The Queerties.

“It’s a f–king nightmare, we’re in a f–king war, they want to draft people for this incontinent child molester who doesn’t even know what he wants out of anything. It’s just insane,” Cho said. “I just hate listening to all of them. Karoline Leavitt is saying, ‘Oh, we’re not ruling out a draft.’ They’re going to actually let our nation’s children die for this ridiculous cause.”

“Heated Rivalry” took off over the 2025 holiday season and launched stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams into a new level of stardom for playing two professional hockey players who begin a secret on-and-off relationship. Season 2 of the show is set to begin shooting later this summer.