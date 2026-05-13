‘Ted Lasso’ Star Christo Fernández Joins US Pro Soccer Team: ‘Maybe I’m Just a Crazy Man With Crazy Dreams’

“Ted Lasso” star Cristo Fernández returning to his roots as a real profession soccer player.

Fernández joins the USL Championship team El Paso Locomotive “after an extensive two-month trial with the team,” the organization shared Tuesday. The USL Championship (USLC) is a professional men’s soccer league in the United States sanctioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation as a Division II league, one tier below Major League Soccer.

The soccer forward started the youth level with Tecos FC before having to step away at 15 due to injury. Fernández later tried his hand at acting becoming best known for his role as “Dani Rojas” in the hit TV series “Ted Lasso.”

“The rumors were true. Welcome to El Paso, Cristo Fernández,” the team wrote on X.

The rumors were true. Welcome to El Paso, Cristo Fernández. 🚂

El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it has signed forward Cristo Fernández. Learn more🗞️: https://t.co/810iopg2NN #VamosLocos #VamosElPaso pic.twitter.com/Tfbjjpmfzm — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) May 12, 2026

“Cristo is a great addition to our roster, adding another attacking threat to our forward line,” Locomotive Head Coach Junior Gonzalez said of the actor’s addition to the team. “His passion for the game and leadership qualities for our locker room allow us to continue growing the positive culture we strive for as a club.”

“Fútbol has always been a huge part of my life and identity, and no matter where life has taken me, the dream of competing professionally never truly left my heart,” Fernández said. “I’m incredibly grateful to El Paso Locomotive FC – the club, coaches, staff, and especially my teammates – for opening the doors and giving me the opportunity to compete from day one.”

“This journey back to professional fútbol soccer is about believing in yourself, taking risks, and continuing to chase your dreams no matter how unexpected the path may be,” he continued. “Maybe I’m just a crazy man with crazy dreams … so being here with the ‘Locos’ actually makes perfect sense. ¡Vamos Locos!”

“Ted Lasso” is also set to make its return to the pitch with Season 4 premiering on Aug. 5 on Apple TV. While Fernández will not be returning, Jason Sudeikis will reprise his role as Ted Lasso, alongside returning cast members Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift.

The new season will see Ted return to Richmond to coach a second-division women’s football team, introducing several new characters while continuing storylines from previous seasons. New episodes will debut weekly through Oct. 7.