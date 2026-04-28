‘Ted Lasso’ Returns With a Women’s Soccer Twist in First Season 4 Teaser

“Ted Lasso” will be making its surprise return this fall. The fourth season of the inspirational soccer comedy will premiere on Apple TV on Aug. 5, the streamer announced on Tuesday with the launch of the first “Ted Lasso” Season 4 teaser. New episodes will premiere every Wednesday through the finale on Oct. 7.

Jason Sudeikis will return to star and executive produce the Emmy-winning comedy. Additionally, Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), Brendan Hunt (Coach Willis Beard) and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins) are also returning to the beloved series. As for new additions, Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely have joined the cast.

To celebrate the news, Apple TV also released a first teaser for the upcoming season. Watch it below:

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At the end of Season 3, Ted Lasso (Sudeikis) returned to America to coach his son’s soccer team. Season 4 will see Ted heading back to Richmond to face his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. “Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would,” a press release for the season reads.

Emmy Award-winner Jack Burditt will serve as an executive producer for Season 4 under his new overall deal with Apple TV. Sudeikis will star and executive produce alongside Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee and Bill Wrubel. Goldstein serves as writer and executive producer alongside Leann Bowen. Bill Lawrence executive produces via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer also serve as executive producers.

Sarah Walker and Phoebe Walsh will write and produce the season, and Sasha Garron will co-produce. Julia Lindon is also a writer for the season, and Dylan Marron will serve as the story editor.

“Ted Lasso” was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Kelly and Hunt and is the most successful TV show based on a series of commercials. The character of Ted Lasso first appeared in a series of ads from NBC Sports. Since its premiere in 2020, “Ted Lasso” became the most Emmy-nominated comedy series won back-to-back Outstanding Comedy Series Emmys for its first two seasons.