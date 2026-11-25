Marriott expanded its Autograph Collection earlier this month with the re-opening of the Fort George hotel in Belize.

It was an undertaking that Scott McArdle, Vice President of Hospitality for Waterloo Hotel Management, sees as an opportunity to put the Central American country on the map — both for tourists and local entertainers.

“Our vision for Fort George has always been to create something that is as much a part of Belize City as it is a destination for international visitors,” McArdle said. “We want the hotel to be a place where locals feel genuinely welcome, whether that is enjoying a meal at MAREA, watching a game with friends at The Treehouse or having a blissful escape at K’IN Spa.”

“We also recognize the incredible talent and culture that Belize has to offer, and we see a real opportunity to showcase that through the hotel. We would love to explore partnerships with local musicians, singers and artists, including regular live performances and opportunities to display their work,” he continued. “Ultimately, we don’t want Fort George to be viewed simply as a hotel for tourists. We want it to become a vibrant social hub for Belize City, somewhere that celebrates Belizean culture, supports local talent and gives the community a place they are proud to call their own.”

Famous for its Great Blue Hole, coral reefs and water sports along the island cayes, mainland Belize also offers adventure in the form of ancient Mayan ruins.

“Building on its legacy, Fort George Belize enters a new era with the opening of the Signature Sea View Tower. The expansion introduces 66 new guestrooms and suites, bringing the hotel to 130 accommodations,” Marriott noted. “Whether gathering, celebrating or discovering Belize, guests experience a landmark where history, contemporary design, wellness and warm Belizean hospitality come together.”

“My favorite thing that I’ve done so far is the cave kayaking,” McArdle added. “There’s a network of five or six caves — and I’ve done the tubing, which is good to chill … Altun Ha, that’s what makes it special.”