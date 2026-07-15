Mason Haynes, Longtime Kardashian Bodyguard, Dies at 52

Mason Haynes, the longtime bodyguard of the Kardashian family, died earlier this month in a car crash at the age of 52. Haynes’ death was confirmed through a GoFundMe fundraiser meant to support his family.

The fundraiser cites July 4 as the date of his death, just two days before what would have been his 53rd birthday.

“Mason’s life was taken far too soon in a tragic road traffic accident. He leaves behind his devoted wife Fay, his daughter Brooke, his son Noah, a loving family, and an extraordinary circle of friends spread across the world,” the fundraiser noted.

Haynes served as the bodyguard for several members of the Kardashian family, including Kim Kardashian, her ex-husband Kanye West and matriarch Kris Jenner. He additionally worked with a number of other celebrities, including Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton, actor and comedian Kevin Hart and musician Charlie Puth.

“Since his passing, hundreds of messages have poured in from people whose lives Mason changed. Reading them, one thing becomes impossible to ignore,” the fundraiser said. “Everyone describes the same man. A man who made people feel welcome from the moment they met him. A man who would cross countries to help a friend. A man who never let a loved one down and who saw the deep qualities in people that others often overlooked. A protector. A mentor. A prankster. A giant in every sense of the word, with an even bigger heart.”

The GoFundMe page explained that it seeks to “ensure Mason gets the send-off he truly deserves” and “help ease some of the immediate financial pressures that inevitably follows such a sudden and devastating loss.”

Haynes’ employer, Trojan Security UK, took to Instagram to share condolences, calling him “an absolute legend in the Close Protection game.”

“Gone too soon,” the post reads. “Rest easy and fly high Brother.”