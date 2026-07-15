Scott Bryce, ‘As the World Turns’ Star, Dies at 68

Scott Bryce, who starred for years as Craig Montgomery on the popular soap opera “As the World Turns,” died Tuesday at the age of 68.

His son, Jackson Bryce, confirmed on Instagram that the actor had died after a battle with cancer.

“God called my dad home today,” Jackson wrote in the caption alongside a number of family photos. “This evening my father lost his long-fought battle with cancer. What began as stage three esophageal cancer eventually spread and became brain tumors that took his life away from him.”

Jackson described Scott’s health battle as the “the hardest and most honorable fight [he’s] ever witnessed.”

Scott had a variety of credits across his career, which dates back to the early 1980s. In 1982, he started what would become his most prominent role, portraying Craig Montgomery on nearly 300 episodes of the CBS soap opera “As the World Turns.” That decade also saw him take on the role of Rick Bonner in a four-episode appearance on “The Facts of Life” in 1988.

“When asked what he wanted people to remember about him, he said, ‘I was a one-take actor. Two takes, max,’” Jackson recalled. “In working with Dick Wolf on NBC, directors would schedule him at the end of the day because they knew it wouldn’t take long.” You can view the full post below.

Scott got two Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role on “As the World Turns.” He would continue to appear on that series on and off through 2008. His final screen credit came in a 2024 episode of “Law & Order.”

In the meantime, Scott appeared in a number of other series, popping up in episodes of shows like “30 Rock,” “The Blacklist,” “Blue Bloods,” “Homeland” and “Sex and the City.” He additionally acted in six episodes of “Murphy Brown” as Will Forrest.

In the late ’90s and early 2000s, Scott starred on the Ryan Murphy/Gina Matthews dramedy “Popular.” There, he played Mike McQueen, father of Leslie Bibb’s Brooke McQueen.

“He supported me as far as a father possibly could,” Jackson said. “He was the loudest voice in the stands at every basketball game. He took me across the country to chase my dreams and would have done anything to see me succeed. Being my father was always his top priority.”