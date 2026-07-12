Lindsey Graham, US Senator and Longtime Trump Ally, Dies at 71

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has died at 71.

On Saturday, July 11, the Republican politician “passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” according to a statement from his office shared on X. “Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” the message added.

Emergency services responded to Graham’s Capitol Hill home shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, following a report of chest pains, The Wall Street Journal reported. After first responders forced entry into the home, CPR was administered. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Statement from the Office of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina). pic.twitter.com/CQ5yVvqTH1 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 12, 2026

After the news broke, President Donald Trump posted a tribute on Truth Social, writing, “Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW. So sad! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Graham was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve who retired after 33 years of service in 2015. Before switching to the Senate, Graham was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1995 to 2003. He had served as a U.S. senator since 2002 and was seeking a fifth term.

He was never married and did not have children.