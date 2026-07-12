Lindsey Graham Tributes: Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar and More Politicians Remember Senator’s ‘Zest for Life’

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) died suddenly at 71 on Saturday — and in the wake of his death, politicians on both sides of the aisle shared tributes on social media.

Graham died following a “brief and sudden illness,” according to a statement from his office shared on X. As the news spread during the early hours of Sunday, many publicly paid their respects.

Statement from the Office of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina). pic.twitter.com/CQ5yVvqTH1 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 12, 2026

President Donald Trump was among those to lead tributes, taking to Truth Social to share, “Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead!”

The POTUS, 80, added, “He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW. So sad! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Meanwhile, former President Joe Biden wrote on X, “Jill and I are shocked by the sudden passing of Lindsey Graham, Lindsey and I served together in Congress for over a decade, and worked closely on many issues throughout the years.”

He continued, “We disagreed often, and sometimes loudly. Lindsey and I did agree on the profound importance of public service. Like me, he loved the Senate as an institution, even with all its flaws and complexities. To his family, his staff, his constituents in South Carolina, and everyone who loved him: Jill and I are keeping you in our prayers.”

Jill and I are shocked by the sudden passing of Lindsey Graham.



Lindsey and I served together in Congress for over a decade, and worked closely on many issues throughout the years. We traveled the world together as members of the Senate Foreign Relations committee. We disagreed… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 12, 2026

Vice President JD Vance also took to X with a tribute for Graham, describing him as someone who “came from humble beginning and became one of the most powerful lawmakers” in the U.S. He also noted that Graham “fought like hell for the things he believed in.”

Later, Vance added, “Lindsey had the best sense of humor in the Senate. He loved the game of politics. He was constantly asking which races were up and down, and how he could help. As he liked to say, ‘I don’t care if you’re an isolationist or a religious fanatic, so long as you have an R next to your name, I want you to win.’ We certainly had our disagreements. But I couldn’t help but like him. A one of a kind figure in our politics. I’ll be praying for him and his family.”

Lindsey Graham came from humble beginnings and became one of the most powerful lawmakers in the most powerful nation on Earth. His story was a fundamentally American one.



Early in my Senate tenure, I remember getting into a shouting match with Lindsey about a Ukraine funding… — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 12, 2026

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) wrote on X, “There are no words to describe Lindsey Graham, my friend of more than three decades. There are no words to describe his impact on the foreign and domestic policy of the United States. Lindsey served his beloved country in uniform and in the House and Senate. He stood solidly for freedom and strength and he fought for liberty across the globe. Lindsey Graham can be succeeded in office but he cannot be replaced.”

There are no words to describe Lindsey Graham, my friend of more than three decades. There are no words to describe his impact on the foreign and domestic policy of the United States. Lindsey served his beloved country in uniform and in the House and Senate. He stood solidly for… — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) July 12, 2026

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) also posted a lengthy tribute to Graham on X.

“It was a shock this morning to find out that my friend Lindsey Graham has died,” she began her post. “He was a man who loved his work, his country, and his family.”

Klobuchar noted that Graham “didn’t have an easy life growing up and to me that explained a lot about him as well as his devotion to his remaining family members including his sister.” She also remembered his “kid-like exuberance about his job and the responsibilities.”

“Lindsey was loyal to friends and causes,” she continued. “He was willing to work on gnarly issues and take on (at times) political risks for the right reasons. It is fitting that he died shortly after visiting Ukraine, one of those causes he would stand up for through thick and thin. “

Additionally, Klobuchar recalled Graham’s “zest for life and the Senate” and his willingness to “work with me (when so few would) on helping the Afghan refugees.”

“But mostly my fond memories of spending time with Lindsey (and we travelled the world with John McCain) was not about the ups and downs of his policy positions,” she concluded. “It was about his love for the world, his loyalty to hard causes and his friends, and the pure joy he brought to life. I will miss him.”

It was a shock this morning to find out that my friend Lindsey Graham has died. He was a man who loved his work, his country, and his family. He didn’t have an easy life growing up and to me that explained a lot about him as well as his devotion to his remaining family members… pic.twitter.com/KJ1fl2XOJ8 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) July 12, 2026

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) was yet another who took to X, writing, “Lindsey and I came into the Senate at the same time over two decades ago. Throughout that time he has been my friend and a true leader for our country. It is hard to convey the loss that I feel knowing that we will no longer have his leadership in the Senate.”

She added, “Verne and I send our prayers to his family and all those who knew and loved him.”

Lindsey and I came into the Senate at the same time over two decades ago. Throughout that time he has been my friend and a true leader for our country. It is hard to convey the loss that I feel knowing that we will no longer have his leadership in the Senate. Verne and I send our… — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) July 12, 2026

Former President George W. Bush said in a statement shared on X that he and his wife, Laura Bush, “were saddened to wake up to the shocking news.”

“He was a knowledgeable Senator who understood how the world works and how important America’s international engagement is to resist tyranny,” he wrote “He was a kind and funny man who loved our country and loved serving it. South Carolina was fortunate to have such a committed public servant in its corner. And I was fortunate to have known Lindsey Graham.”

Even more tributes for Graham followed.

Sudden and awful news about Senator Lindsey Graham.



The United States Senate lost a foreign policy giant. On a personal level, he had always been kind, gracious, and thoughtful.



Gisele and I extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and staff. — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) July 12, 2026

Lindsey was a fearless patriot, a devoted public servant, and one of the fiercest advocates for America’s national security. He loved this country deeply, and he dedicated his life to defending it.



For years, I had the privilege of serving alongside Lindsey in the Senate. We… pic.twitter.com/YfdHdhe8Tg — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 12, 2026

When I heard about Senator Graham’s death last night, the first thing I thought about was not all the things he said and did in service of Donald Trump. I thought of the time before Donald Trump when he was a brother to Senator John McCain.



A time when senators from different… — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) July 12, 2026

Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of United States Senator Lindsey Graham. Lindsey was a true defender of freedom and the values that make our world safer.



He visited Ukraine ten times during the years of Russia's full-scale invasion and was here with our people when it… pic.twitter.com/7oE2F5ZDAy — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 12, 2026

Sara and I grieve with the American people over the loss of our dear friend, Senator Lindsey Graham.



In our recent meeting, I said, "Lindsey is a great friend of Israel and a cherished friend of mine. We have no better friend than Lindsey."



Lindsey understood that the security… pic.twitter.com/JG2mUUAfFT — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) July 12, 2026

My heart is heavy this morning to learn of the passing of my friend and colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham.



Lindsey’s long and dedicated service in the Air Force and in Congress carried him to far-flung regions of the world. He was a strong advocate for the United States and a… — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) July 12, 2026

Senator Lindsey Graham was a devoted public servant, a fierce defender of our nation, and a true patriot who dedicated his life to the people of South Carolina and the United States.



Our prayers are with his family, loved ones, colleagues, and all those who knew him during this… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) July 12, 2026

I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn of my friend Senator Lindsey Graham’s sudden passing. Billy and I are keeping his loved ones, constituents and staff close in thought.



My full statement: pic.twitter.com/jGJ4HMqrNI — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) July 12, 2026