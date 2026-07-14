‘Beyond the Gates,’ ‘The Young and the Restless’ Lead Daytime Emmy Nominations

The daytime dramas “Beyond the Gates” and “The Young and the Restless” led all shows in nominations for the 53rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which were announced on Tuesday.

“Beyond the Gates,” “Days of Our Lives,” “General Hospital” and “The Young and the Restless” were the nominees in the Outstanding Daytime Drama Series category, while Outstanding Daytime Talk Series nominees were “3rd Hour of Today,” “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Live With Kelly and Mark” and “Today With Jenna & Friends.”

The Outstanding Daytime Personality – Daily nominees were the hosts of “Extra,” “Entertainment Tonight,” “Access Hollywood” and “Divorce Court,” while the Outstanding Daytime Personality – Non-Daily nominees were the host of “The Weekend View,” Derek Campona for “The Wizard of Paws,” Giada de Laurentiis for “Giada in My Kitchen,” Keke Palmer for “Glam Through the Ages,” Joseph Rosendo for “Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out” and Eva zu Beck for “Superskilled with Eva zu Beck.”

Winners will be announced on Friday, Oct. 30 in a ceremony at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Here is the complete list of nominations:

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

“Beyond the Gates”

CBS

“Days of our Lives”

Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]

“General Hospital”

ABC

“The Young and the Restless”

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series

“3rd Hour of TODAY”

NBC

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

CBS Media Ventures

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

“Live with Kelly and Mark”

Disney Entertainment Distribution

“TODAY with Jenna & Friends”

NBC

“The View”

ABC

Outstanding Entertainment News Series

“Access Hollywood”

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

“Entertainment Tonight”

CBS Media Ventures

“Extra”

Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]

Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series

“Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen”

Outdoor Channel [Intuitive Content]

“Be My Guest with Ina Garten”

Food Network [Pacific Productions]

“Delicious Miss Brown”

Food Network [FRANK.]

“Magnolia Table: At The Farm”

Magnolia Network [Blind Nil]

“Pati’s Mexican Table”

PBS [Mexican Table LLC | Early Light Media]

Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series

“America The Bountiful”

PBS [Credo Nonfiction]

“Best Ever Food Review Show”

Best Ever Food Review Show on YouTube

“Fork & Hammer”

American Public Television [Susie Films]

“Lucky Chow”

PBS [Lucky Rice]

“Savor The City”

TV-One [Powerhouse Productions]

Outstanding Legal / Courtroom Series

“Caught in Providence”

Debmar-Mercury

“Divorce Court”

FOX

“Justice For The People with Judge Milian”

Entertainment Studios

“Mathis Court with Judge Mathis”

Entertainment Studios

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

“Expedition Unknown”

Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions]

“Long Way Home”

Apple [Long Way Productions]

“The Lovely Lemurs of Madagascar”

Pets.TV [Allen Media Group]

“Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross”

Roku [Joy Mill Entertainment | Story Syndicate | Artists First]

“Superskilled with Eva zu Beck”

National Geographic

Outstanding Instructional / How-To Program

“Ask This Old House”

PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions]

“Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House”

Magnolia Network [Blind Nil]

“Home Town Takeover”

HGTV [RTR Media Inc.]

“The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America’s Greatest Architect”

Magnolia Network [One Traveler | All 3 Media | A | Miziker Entertainment]

“This Old House”

PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions]

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

“A Different Breed”

InkBlot Narratives [Purina Films]

“George to the Rescue”

NBC

“With Love, Meghan”

Netflix [Sony Pictures Television | Archewell Productions]

“The Motherhood”

Hallmark Channel | Hallmark+ [Scout Productions | Deep Blue Productions]

“The Wizard of Paws”

BYUtv [Nomadica Films | The Dodo | Vox Media Studios]

Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program

“Beyond the Gates: Welcome to the Neighborhood”

An Entertainment Tonight Special

CBS Media Ventures

“OffScript With The Hollywood Reporter”

The Hollywood Reporter [IFC]

“Variety & CNN Actors on Actors”

CNN Digital | Variety

“Variety Studio: Actors on Actors”

PBS

“Working in the Theatre”

AmericanTheatreWing.org

Outstanding Daytime Special

“Critics Choice 2nd Annual Celebration of LBGTQ+ Cinema & Television”

Here TV

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”

ABC [Disney Yellow Shoes Studios | Film 45 | EverWonder Studio]

“Living Proof”

Hulu [The DIVA Foundation | Shivelight LLC | Zables & Associates]

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade”

NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]

“Unleashing Hope: The Power of Service Dogs for Children with Autism”

Hulu [NY27 Productions | Shivelight LLC | Zables & Associates]

Outstanding Daytime Short Form Program

“Catalyst”

LinkedIn News

“Glam Through The Ages”

KeyTV Network

“Most-Ordered”

Eater

“The Path with Ryan Roslansky”

LinkedIn News

“Stand Up and Do Something with Michael Jr.”

BYUtv [Monument Pictures]

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, “Days of our Lives”

Peacock

Karla Mosley as Dani Dupree, “Beyond the Gates”

CBS

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, “The Young and the Restless”

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Heather Tom as Katie Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]

Tamara Tunie as Anita Williams Dupree, “Beyond the Gates”

CBS

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman, “The Young and the Restless”

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, “General Hospital”

ABC

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]

Christian Jules Le Blanc as Michael Baldwin, “The Young and the Restless”

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, “Days of our Lives”

Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]

Camryn Grimes as Mariah Copeland, “The Young and the Restless”

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Beth Maitland as Traci Abbott, “The Young and the Restless”

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Trisha Mann-Grant as Leslie Thomas, “Beyond the Gates”

CBS

Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine, “General Hospital”

ABC

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Sean Dominic as Nate Hastings, “The Young and the Restless”

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Timon Kyle Durrett as Bill Hamilton, “Beyond the Gates”

CBS

Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti, “The Young and the Restless”

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Roger Howarth as Matt Clark, “The Young and the Restless”

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Mike Manning as Bradley “Smitty” Smith, “Beyond the Gates”

CBS

Lawrence Saint-Victor as Carter Walton, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]

Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series

Braedyn Bruner as Emma Scorpio-Drake, “General Hospital”

ABC

Al Calderon as Javier Hernandez, “Days of our Lives”

Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]

Alice Halsey as Rachel Black, “Days of our Lives”

Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]

Giovanni Mazza as Gio Palmieri, “General Hospital”

ABC

Ambyr Michelle as Eva Thomas, “Beyond the Gates”

CBS

Arielle Prepetit as Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne, “Beyond the Gates”

CBS

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Jasmine Burke as June Hughes, “Beyond the Gates”

CBS

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, “General Hospital”

ABC

Eva LaRue as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez, “General Hospital”

ABC

Christopher Sean as Paul Narita, “Days of our Lives”

Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]

Ray Wise as Ian Ward, “The Young and the Restless”

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro, “The View”

ABC

Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Tamron Hall, “Tamron Hall”

Disney Entertainment Distribution

Jennifer Hudson, “The Jennifer Hudson Show”

Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]

Sherri Shepherd, “Sherri”

Debmar-Mercury

Outstanding Culinary Host

Kardea Brown, “Delicious Miss Brown”

Food Network [FRANK.]

Danielle Chang, “Lucky Chow”

PBS [Lucky Rice]

Ina Garten, “Be My Guest with Ina Garten”

Food Network [Pacific Productions]

Pati Jinich, “Pati’s Mexican Table”

PBS [Mexican Table LLC | Early Light Media]

Andrew Zimmern, “Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen”

Outdoor Channel [Intuitive Content]

Outstanding Daytime Personality – Daily

Mona Kosar Abdi, Derek Hough & Terri Seymour, “Extra”

Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]

Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith & Nischelle Turner, “Entertainment Tonight”

CBS Media Ventures

Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Kit Hoover & Mario Lopez, “Access Hollywood”

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Star Jones & Corey Jovan, “Divorce Court”

FOX

Outstanding Daytime Personality – Non-Daily

Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro, “The Weekend View”

ABC News Live

Derrick Campana, “The Wizard of Paws”

BYUtv [Nomadica Films | The Dodo | Vox Media Studios]

Giada De Laurentiis, “Giada in My Kitchen”

Prime Video [Butternut]

Keke Palmer, “Glam Through The Ages”

KeyTV Network

Joseph Rosendo, “Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out”

PBS [Joseph Rosendo Presents]

Eva zu Beck, “Superskilled with Eva zu Beck”

National Geographic

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

“Beyond the Gates”

CBS

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]

“Days of our Lives”

Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]

“General Hospital”

ABC

Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series

“Ask This Old House” (“Thank You Roger Cook”)

BS | Roku [This Old House Productions]

“Expedition Unknown” (“Searching for World War II’s Lost Hero”)

Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions]

“Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out” (“Cuba”)

PBS [Joseph Rosendo Presents]

“Lucky Chow” (“Made in Taiwan”)

PBS [Lucky Rice]

“This Old House” (“Asheville Rebuilds”)

PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions]

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

“Days of our Lives”

Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]

“General Hospital”

ABC

“The Young and the Restless”

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Non-Studio Non-Fiction Series

“A Different Breed” (“The Season Begins”)

InkBlot Narratives [Purina Films]

“Let Frankie Cook” (“Pasta From Scratch”)

Tastemade [Linguine Pictures]

“Samantha Brown’s Places To Love” (“Crystal Coast of North Carolina”)

PBS [Samantha Brown Media]

“Superskilled with Eva zu Beck” (“How I Survived a Trek Through the Desert Alone”)

National Geographic

“The Wizard of Paws” (“Buster’s New Kicks”)

BYUtv [Nomadica Films | The Dodo | Vox Media Studios]

Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Studio Non-Fiction Series

“Craft Roundtables” (“Editors”)

IndieWire.com

“The Drew Barrymore Show” (“Episode 5127”)

CBS Media Ventures

“Entertainment Tonight” (“Episode 45.7”)

CBS

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (“Episode 5033”)

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

“TODAY with Jenna & Friends” (“Hoda-Bration”)

NBC

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Daytime Program

“Beyond the Gates” (“Episode 103”)

CBS

“Have Guitar Will Travel World” (“The Shetland Sound”)

PBS [Have Guitar Will Travel World, LLC]

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (“Episode 5033”)

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

“Let Frankie Cook” (“Getting the Band Back Together”)

Tastemade [Linguine Pictures]

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade”

NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]

Outstanding Technical Direction and Video for a Daytime Program

“Beyond the Gates” (“Episode 104”)

CBS

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (“Episode 9511”)

CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”

ABC [Disney Yellow Shoes Studios | Film 45 | EverWonder Studio]

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” (“Episode 4041”)

Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade”

NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]

Outstanding Cinematography or Camerawork for a Daytime Program

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”

ABC [Disney Yellow Shoes Studios | Film 45 | EverWonder Studio]

“France Made with Love”

PBS [Symbio Studios]

“General Hospital” (“Episode 15719”)

ABC

“Long Way Home” (“Lost in Lapland”)

Apple [Long Way Productions]

“Superskilled with Eva zu Beck” (“They Climb in Skirts… I Tried to Keep Up”)

National Geographic

“TrueSouth” (“Ocean Springs, MS”)

ESPN | ABC | SEC Network [Bluefoot Entertainment]

Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Non-Studio Program

“A Different Breed” (“The Season Begins”)

InkBlot Narratives [Purina Films]

“Expedition Unknown” (“Great Pyramid Secrets Revealed”)

Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions]

“King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch” (“Ken-ichiwa!”)

Netflix [Spoke Studios | Omaha Productions | Full Day Productions]

“Long Way Home” (“Deep in the Forest”)

Apple [Long Way Productions]

“The Wizard of Paws” (“Buster’s New Kicks)_

BYUtv [Nomadica Films | Vox Media Studios | The Dodo]

Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Studio Program

“Craft Roundtables” (“Editors”)

IndieWire.com

“The Drew Barrymore Show” (“Episode 5137”)

CBS Media Ventures

“Extra” (“Extra at the Emmys”)

Warner Bros. Television Group [Telepictures]

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (“Episode 5033”)

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Prerecorded Daytime Program

“Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi” (“Wild Atlantic Way North, Ireland”)

PBS [Sauce & Liver Productions, LLC]

“Dream of Europe” (“London Part 1 with Abbey Road Studios”)

PBS [Dream of Italy Productions, LLC]

“Expedition Unknown” (“The Man-Eating Lions of Kenya”)

Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions]

“Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard” (“Wheel Of Age”)

NBC [Hearst Media Production Group | Agency X]

“Long Way Home” (“Lost in Lapland”)

Apple [Long Way Productions]

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Daytime Program

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (“Episode 9658”)

CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” (“Episode 4039”)

Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (“Episode 5007”)

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade”

NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]

“The Young and the Restless” (“Episode 13260”)

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program

“Beyond the Gates” (“Episode 104”)

CBS

“General Hospital” (“Episode 15624”)

ABC

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” (“Episode 4010”)

Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (“Episode 6169”)

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade”

NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]

Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design for a Daytime Program

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (“Episode 5033”)

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

“Live with Kelly and Mark” (“Episode 250414”)

Disney Entertainment Distribution

“The View” (“Episode 6280”)

ABC

“The Young and the Restless” (“Episode 13145”)

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

“The Young and the Restless” (“Episode 13244”)

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Costume Design / Styling for a Daytime Program

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” (“Episode 4140”)

Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (“Episode 5033”)

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade”

NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]

“The Young and the Restless” (“Episode 13149”)

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

“The Young and the Restless” (“Episode 13273”)

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program

“Beyond the Gates” (“Episode 103)”

CBS

“General Hospital” (“Episode 15719”)

ABC

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (“Episode 5033”)

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

“The Young and the Restless” (“Episode 13273”)

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program

“Beyond the Gates”

CBS

“General Hospital”

ABC

“The Young and the Restless”

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Daytime Program

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

CBS Media Ventures

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

“Tamron Hall”

Disney Entertainment Distribution