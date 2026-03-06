Meghan Markle’s Brand As Ever Breaks From Netflix

Meghan Markle’s brand As ever has cut ties with Netflix, who supported the Duchess of Sussex with the company’s launch in February of last year.

A spokesperson for As ever told TheWrap that the company is grateful for Netflix’s partnership through its launch and first year, but it will step into its next chapter independently.

“We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth and As ever is now ready to stand on its own,” a spokesperson said. “We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more.”

As ever launched alongside Markle’s culinary show “With Love, Meghan” on the streamer. Despite the brand’s departure from Netflix, the Sussexes first-look deal with the streamer still stands.

A Netflix spokesperson told TheWrap that Markle’s cooking, entertaining and hostessing brand will operate independently “as it was always intended.”

“Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to TheWrap. “As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world.”

The split comes after a Netflix data dump revealed that “With Love, Meghan” Season 2 only logged 2 million views from its August release through December 2025, placing the culinary series low on the streamer’s viewership for the latter half of 2025. Her “Holiday Celebration” earned 2.4 million views. “With Love, Meghan” has not yet been renewed for a third season.

Netflix still has a multi-year first-look deal with Archewell Productions, meaning Netflix gets first dibs on any TV or film projects from the company. The deal, announced in August, seemed to be a scaled back investment from Netflix as the streamer now has the option to pass on projects from the Sussexes.

Archewell Productions is adapting Carley Fortune’s romance novel “Meet Me at the Lake” as a film for the streamer and will release the documentary short “Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within.” That project comes from Campfire Studios in association with Wontanara Productions and will be directed by David Vieira Lopez and Moses Bwayo.