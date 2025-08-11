Netflix Continues Partnership With Prince Harry and Meghan Through New First-Look Deal

Netflix is continuing to bet on Prince Harry and Meghan. The streamer announced a multi-year first-look deal with Archewell Productions on Monday, which means Netflix gets first dibs on any TV or film projects the company makes before any other network or streamer.

Archewell Productions made its first deal with Netflix in 2020. That led to the documentaries and reality series “Polo;” “With Love, Meghan;” “Heart of Invictus;” “Harry & Meghan” and “Live to Lead.” The Duchess of Sussex also partnered with Netflix on the lifestyle brand As ever as part of that original deal. “Harry & Meghan” debuted in late 2022 and scored 23.4 million views in its first four days, making it the most viewed Netflix documentary ever for that time frame. It currently ranks as Netflix’s fifth most popular documentary series of all time. “Love, Meghan” scored 5.3 million views in the first half of 2025, making it Netflix’s most-watched culinary show since its release.

Though the deal is an extension of this partnership, according to the New York Times, it seems to be a scaled back investment on Netflix’s part. As part of the streamer’s original deal with Archewell Productions, Netflix paid the company for the exclusive rights to all its content. That’s different than a first-look deal, which gives Netflix the option to pass on projects.

“We’re proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand,” Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said in a statement to press. “My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.”

“Harry and Meghan are influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere. The response to their work speaks for itself — ‘Harry & Meghan’ gave viewers an intimate look into their lives and quickly became one of our most-watched documentary series,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer, said. “More recently, fans have been inspired by ‘With Love, Meghan,’ with products from the new As ever line consistently selling out in record time. We’re excited to continue our partnership with Archewell Productions and to entertain our members together.”

More to come …