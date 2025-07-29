Netflix’s ‘Untamed’ Renewed for Season 2, Turning Limited Series Into an Ongoing Show

Netflix’s “Untamed” has been renewed for Season 2, shifting what was planned as a limited series into an ongoing show as Eric Bana’s National Parks Service investigator heads to a new park after solving a mystery in Yosemite. Indeed, Bana will return to reprise his role as Kyle Turner, Investigative Services Branch agent of the National Parks Service.

“Elle and I envisioned it as a stand-alone, six episodes,” Mark L. Smith told Tudum of plans for the first season with co-creator Elle Smith. “But then the more that we got into it, it was just such a great cast … it was just like, ‘Oh yeah, how do we keep this going?’”

Smith said Season 2 will pick up after Bana’s character has already been working at different parks, so the location for Season 2 won’t be the exact next destination after Yosemite. It’ll also be very different.

“We’ve done Yosemite. What’s the next park that could feel different from that?” Elle said. “Each national park has such a different cultural identity, geographical identity. Being able to explore those places through the case and through Turner’s journey is what’s so fascinating.”

“Untamed” is Smith’s second Netflix show of 2025 after “American Primeval” and debuted to 24.6 million views in its first week of release.