Eric Bana’s ‘Untamed’ Debuts as Netflix’s Top TV Show of the Week With 24.6 Million Views

Eric Bana’s “Untamed” debuted to an impressive audience in its opening weekend, climbing to the top of Netflix’s most-watched TV list.

After premiering on Thursday, July 17, “Untamed” tallied up 24.6 million views on Netflix in its first four days on the streamer, leading the top 10 list of the week’s most-watched English-language TV shows for the week of July 14. “Untamed” marks the second No. 1 debut this year for co-creator Mark L. Smith after “American Primeval” debuted atop the list in January.

Viewership for “Untamed” more than doubled that of “Amy Bradley Is Missing,” which took the No. 2 slot on the list with 12.2 million views. Viewership slid down significantly for the rest of the titles on the top 10 TV list, including “The Sandman” Season 2,” which scored third place with 3.3 million views, “7 Bears,” which came in fourth place also with 3.3 million views, and the July 14 edition of WWE Raw, which took the No. 5 slot with 2.7 million views.

After “Sullivan’s Crossing” was added to Netflix’s catalogue earlier this month, both Seasons 1 and 2 made it into the top 10 list, with Season 1 taking the No. 6 spot with 2.2 million views while Season 2 took the No. 9 spot with 1.9 million views.

Notably, Lena Dunham’s new series, “Too Much,” made it into the top 10 list after not appearing on it last week after its July 10 debut. “Too Much” was the No. 10 most-watched TV show during the week of July 14 with 1.9 million views, just behind “Sullivan’s Crossing” Season 2.

On the film side, “KPop Demon Hunters” continued its reign on the top 10 list in the No. 1 slot with 25.8 million views, marking its fifth week in the top 10. Since its June 20 release, “KPop Demon Hunters” has popped in and out of the No. 1 slot, coming behind “Straw” during the week of June 16, and behind “The Old Guard 2” during the week of June 30.

“Madea’s Destination Wedding” was the No. 2 most-watched movie of the week with 16.5 million views, while “Trainwreck: Balloon Boy” came in third place with 7 million views and “The Old Guard 2” took fourth place with 6.2 million views.