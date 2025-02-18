Meghan Markle Sets Lifestyle Brand ‘As Ever’ With Help From Netflix

Meghan Markle is as happy as ever, as seen in her video announcement for her new lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The Duchess of Sussex teased the upcoming launch in an early Tuesday morning Instagram post, revealing the brand will coincide with her new Netflix series, “With Love, Meghan.” And not only that, the streamer is apparently helping out with this new business venture as well.

“Last year, I had thought, ‘American Riviera.’ That sounds like such a great name. It’s my neighborhood. It’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area,” Markle said. “Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business, which was huge. I thought about it, and I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022 and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever.”

“As ever essentially means, as it’s always been. And if you followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I’ve always loved cooking and crafting and gardening. This is what I do, and I haven’t been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can. So as things are starting to trickle out there, I wanted you to hear it from me first,” she added. “Of course, there will be fruit preserves. I think we’re all clear at this point: jam is my jam. But there’s so many more products that I just love that I use in my home and now it’s time to share it with you, so I can’t wait for you to see it.”

The video comes a month after the royal “Suits” actress pushed back the launch of her new Netflix series, “With Love, Meghan,” due to the Los Angeles wildfires. As it stands, both As Ever and the cooking show will launch on March 4.

“Some of you may have heard whispers about what I’ve been creating. In two weeks, my series on Netflix launches — but there’s something else I’ve been working on. I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into. ‘As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always,’” Markle wrote in the social media caption. “If you’ve followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you’ll know this couldn’t be truer for me.”

“This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday,” she continued. “I will keep sharing behind the scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can’t wait for you to get your hands on everything we’ve been creating. Sending lots of love…”

Plus, you can even hear Prince Harry’s voice make a cameo in the above clip.

“With Love, Meghan” premieres March 4 on Netflix.