Kate Middleton Says Her Cancer Is in Remission 4 Months After Finishing Chemo

Four months after revealing she was cancer-free after finishing chemotherapy, Kate Middleton confirmed she is now officially in remission on Tuesday.

“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery,” she shared on Instagram. “As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to.”

The Princess of Wales’ health update came a year after she first learned her diagnosis following a January 2024 abdominal surgery. She then publicly disclosed her cancer in a video statement that March.

“I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year. My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything,” she wrote in her Tuesday message. “We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.”

Middleton continued, “In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer.”

Her announcement was accompanied by a photograph of the royal chatting with a patient at the Royal Marsden hospital. Middleton had been largely out of the public eye this past year amidst her health issues.

“I was just saying, coming in the front entrance here, having made so many quiet, private visits, actually it’s quite nice,” Middleton said of returning to the hospital on Tuesday, per the BBC.

“The Princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world-leading care and treatment the Marsden provides,” a Kensington Palace spokesman further told People.