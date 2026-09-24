Megyn Kelly Says ‘Super Woke’ Lesbian Bar Patrons Are ‘Most Vicious Against Their Own’ Amid Mask Outrage

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Megyn Kelly weighed in on the lesbian bar drama that took the internet by storm this week, calling the backlash “vicious.”

The Boston Globe published a story about a lesbian bar in Massachusetts, detailing the fierce backlash it received after making their mask mandate optional for a Saturday night.

The bar owner put out a message to the community, saying that Last Ditch was struggling. The owner saw the lessened mask mandate as a way to reach more customers in 2026.

Members of the bar’s community were unhappy by this decision, and it led to an accountability session and an in-person Q&A with the community members. The drama over the mask mandate, six years post-pandemic, lit the internet aflame with people on both sides of the political aisle making memes about the situation.

Kelly chimed in, too, commenting that this incident is indicative of a greater divde in leftist culture.

“They are the most vicious against their own, the super woke, immunocompromised, intersectional, non-ableist,” the host of “The Megyn Kelly Show” said on Thursday’s episode. “One toe out of line, and they will crucify you.”

When the Last Ditch bar owner posted her notice that they would make the bar mask optional, users were unhappy in the comments.

“Just say you’re being complicit in a mask disabling event and get it over with,” wrote one.

“People like you kill disabled people in the name of your own leisure and convenience,” another wrote.

Kelly’s guest journalist Glenn Greenwald also weighed in on the conversation Thursday. He claimed that LGBTQ politics today is “about attacking the most marginalized, powerless people” when they step slightly out of line.

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“These are supposed to be people on the left who identify with working people, who identify with people being crushed by capitalism,” Greenwald said.

“They always just like wage war on themselves. It’s the most miserable place to be,” he added. “They’re the most miserable, sadistic people.”

Jackie Matellian, the owner of the Last Ditch, could not afford to stay open. She said she started the bar with two friends, but then those two co-owners left the bar, one for clown school.

The story has certainly taken the internet by storm. The Boston Globe staff reported that it generated 1,000 subscriptions to the paper yesterday” and one editor said it was “by far our best performing story of the year” and “on pace to shatter all sorts of Globe records.”