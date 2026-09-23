Megyn Kelly Faces Backlash Over Cindy Crawford Criticism Following Son’s Death: ‘Goblinesque’

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Megyn Kelly’s unpopular opinion following the death of Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber sparked fierce criticism Tuesday.

The host of “The Megyn Kelly Show” commented on how the late 27-year-old had tattooed the word “misunderstood” on his face after dealing with addiction issues. The model had since gotten it removed. She implied that his decisions indicated issues at home.

“When your 21-year-old son is getting a face tattoo and the word he chooses is ‘misunderstood,’ you’ve got serious problems in your family,” Kelly claimed.

"When your 21-year-old son is getting a face tattoo and the word he chooses is 'misunderstood,' you've got serious problems."



Megyn reacts to the tragic death of Cindy Crawford's son Presley Gerber of a drug overdose. pic.twitter.com/IpQeOa5w6b — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) September 22, 2026

Gerber died at a rehab facility in Los Angeles Sunday. The model had been open about his struggles with substance abuse and mental health and checked himself into the facility before his suspected overdose.

Kelly’s comments about Gerber triggered the internet Tuesday.

Spencer Pratt took to X saying that it is typically considered poor form to criticize grieving parents after the loss of their children.

“Unless the mother strangled them to death with an exercise band, it’s typically considered poor form, in the wake of their child’s death … to criticize their grieving parents,” he wrote. “Goblinesque, really.”

New York City councilwoman Inna Vernikov replied to Kelly’s clip on X, comparing her behavior to how she criticized Hayden Panettiere following her death, which the cause of death has since been revealed from the toxic effects of fentanyl.

“She did the same thing to Hayden’s family. She has no soul,” Verinkov wrote.

Other users flooded the replies of Kelly’s post calling her out for blaming Gerber’s parents for not stepping in just days after their son’s death.

“I assume she thinks it’s her job to position the moral high-ground. But it comes off as messy, unkind and unnecessary,” one user wrote. “We feel such sadness for far too many families torn apart by addiction. It’s private, at end of day.”

“A young man is dead, and your first instinct is to critique his parents. This isn’t insight. It’s cruelty dressed up as commentary,” another X user commented.

I assume she thinks it’s her job to position the moral high-ground. But it comes off as messy, unkind and unnecessary. We feel such sadness for far too many families torn apart by addiction. It’s private, at end of day. — Suzanne Jack (@suzanneejack) September 22, 2026

Only Megyn Kelly would punch down at a dead person.



She refuses to defend Erika Kirk. Now takes potshots at a dead person. — J (@JayTC53) September 22, 2026