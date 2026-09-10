Megyn Kelly Mocks Sandra Bullock for Fearing for Children’s Safety Because They’re Black: ‘A Low-Information Voter’

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Megyn Kelly took shots at Sandra Bullock on Thursday for being afraid for her kids’ safety because they’re Black.

The “Megyn Kelly Show” host went after the “Practical Magic 2” star for comments made during the film’s press tour. The actress said she was “uber paranoid” for the safety of her two children – who are both Black – in America right now. Kelly was quick to take issue with that, saying Bullock is feeding into the real problem.

“She has two children, both adopted, I think, from Louisiana. She wants you to believe, just like LeBron James said that Black men are being hunted in the streets of America… that they’re being hunted in the streets of America,” Kelly said. “She is a low-information voter, obviously, who has bought the lies about police, the false narrative that has besmirched them, defamed them and gotten Black Americans killed, thousands of them. Thousands killed because of fake narratives about the police that caused the police to pull back, especially in underserved communities.”

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“Minorities wind up dying. Low-income minorities, in particular, wind up dying because crime is unleashed on them by effectively woke white liberals like Sandra Bullock, who pushes false narratives that make her feel better about herself,” she continued. “She’s going to score points with Hoda [Kotb], but she doesn’t give a s–t what happens to the people in Harlem or Downtown Chicago. And trust me when I tell you, her children are not in danger.”

Earlier this week, Kotb got teary eyed with Bullock and her co-star Nicole Kidman when she said the star’s choice to adopt her children Louis and Laila pushed the “Today” host to make the same decision.

“Ten years ago, right now, I was upset because I realized — I was 51 or 52 — and I realized that I had missed the window to have children and I felt terrible about it and I was so upset,” Kotb shared. “I literally Googled, ‘How old is Sandra Bullock?’ I was like, ‘She’s my exact age,’ and I burst into tears. I reached out and I called you and I said, ‘I have to ask you a question.’”

TheWrap has reached out to Bullock’s team for comment.