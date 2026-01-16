Megyn Kelly Flames Melissa Gilbert for Posting Her Lifestyle Brand Amid Timothy Busfield Charges: ‘Heal Thyself, Preacher’ | Video

Megyn Kelly slammed Melissa Gilbert for posting about her lifestyle brand while her husband Timothy Busfield has been charged with child abuse and sexual contact with a minor.

On Friday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host laid into the “Little House on the Prairie” alum for continuing to promote her brand despite her husband’s legal troubles. What irked Kelly more was that Gilbert has in the past come for her about how she spoke on abuse.

“His wife, Melissa Gilbert, is on her brand website. She’s like a Meghan Markle wannabe with her little homestyle brand, like Home on the Prairie or whatever it is. She’s still posting,” Kelly said. “So, she’s deleted her personal socials, though she was very active using them, trying to shame people like me who she didn’t feel talked about abuse in the proper way. Hello, heal thyself, preacher. Now she’s posting on her lifestyle brand all about what’s in her refrigerator and having the brand people point out that Melissa has nothing to do with the allegations against Timothy, which is not true.”

She continued: “She is repeatedly referenced in the police affidavit in support of the charges, accusing her of being part of the grooming by taking these two seven-year-old boys out for dinners and buying them presents. Not specifically saying that she knew they were being abused, but definitely pointed to her as fostering the close relationship. So, it’s not true that she has nothing to do with it.”

Busfield was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and an open count of child abuse, stemming from an investigation into his relationship with child actors he directed on Fox’s “The Cleaning Lady.” On top of those charges, an additional allegation also surfaced against the actor. The “West Wing” alum turned himself over to New Mexican authorities on Tuesday, but has maintained his innocence.

“I’m going to confront these lies,” he said a video statement. “They are horrible. They are all lies, and I did not do anything to those little boys.”

Busfield continued: “I’m gonna fight it with a great team, and I’m gonna be exonerated … I know I am, because this is all so wrong and all lies. So hang in there and hopefully I’m out real soon and back to work. I love everybody for supporting me, thank you.”

A motion was filed by Bernalillo County DA Sam Bregman this week to keep Busfield in custody ahead of his newly scheduled Jan. 20 pretrial detention hearing due to his past “calculated pattern” of “predatory conduct.”

You can watch the full “The Megyn Kelly Show” segment in the video above.