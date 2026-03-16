Megyn Kelly Rebukes Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Disgusting’ Oscars Joke About Melania Trump: ‘He Can’t Help Himself’ | Video

Megyn Kelly took aim at Jimmy Kimmel for his “disgusting” comments about Prime Video’s “Melania” documentary at the Oscars.

On Monday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host slammed Kimmel for taking shots at the documentary chronicling the first lady in the run-up to Donald Trump’s second term in office, saying it seemed to be a flop.

“OK, so he’s got to slam the first lady – nice,” Kelly said. “By the way, her documentary has done very, very well. It’s pulled in tens of millions of dollars, way more than any documentary of its kind.”

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She added: “He’s incapable of even complimenting the first lady or just staying away from her. He can’t help himself and got a big laugh from the audience. It’s disgusting.”

The late-night host went after Trump while presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature. He had more than a few things to say.

“Oh man, is he going to be mad his wife wasn’t nominated for this,” Kimmel quipped.

He then jokingly brought up that there are some countries whose leaders don’t allow free speech to criticize those in power. Among Kimmel’s list were North Korea and CBS.

“Fortunately for all of us, there is an international community of filmmakers dedicated to telling the truth,” he added. “And there are also documentaries where you walk around the White House trying on shoes.”

There is no love lost between Kimmel and Trump. Although the host has long gone after the president, last year he was forced into a hiatus on ABC after a joke made following Charlie Kirk’s assassination, much of it driven by social media posts from Trump urging that he be pulled from the air. Kimmel has only gone after the president harder since his return.