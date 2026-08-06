Meryl Streep Auctions Off ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Wardrobe to Benefit Committee to Protect Journalists, CFDA

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Meryl Streep is auctioning off her “Devil Wears Prada 2” wardrobe for a good cause.

On Thursday, it was announced that Streep planned an online auction of clothing worn by her character Miranda Priestly in “The Devil Wears Prada 2” as well as Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs. The auction is taking place Sept. 1-15 on Christies.com and some of the choice articles up for grabs – including Andy’s Cerulean sweater – will be on display to the public from Sept. 8-13 at Christie’s New York. Other selections on display and for auction include Miranda’s Dries Van Noten tassel jacket.

Proceeds from the clothing auction will go to benefit the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

“Please join us as we celebrate truth and beauty, beauty and truth,” Streep said in a statement. “‘The Devil Wears Prada’ spectacular global auction of shoes, bags, gowns and glamorous experiences, live via Christie’s, to benefit The Committee to Protect Journalists, and The Council of Fashion Designers of America! Get your gorgeous on in time for fall and bid up big!”

Debuting two decades after “The Devil Wears Prada” charmed audiences in 2006, the sequel reunited Streep and Hathaway with Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci in their original roles as Vogue-inspired Runway faces the decline of print journalism. The movie tallied a $77 million domestic and $233 million global opening.

That success translated over to streaming. “The Devil Wears Prada 2” just landed on Hulu and Disney+ and is already proving to be a monster hit. The sequel pulled in 15.2 million global viewers in five days across both streaming services.

The strong viewership makes “The Devil Wears Prada 2” the biggest live-action movie premiere on Disney+ and Hulu since “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which drew in 19.4 million views globally in the first six days of availability in November 2024.