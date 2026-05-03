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‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Kicks Off Summer Box Office With $233 Million Global Opening

The legacyquel opens just above last year’s kickoff film “Thunderbolts*” while “Michael” posts strong $54 million second weekend

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' (20th Century Studios)

The first weekend of the summer box office is seeing an overall total of $174 million, a 19% increase over last year thanks to a strong opening weekend for 20th Century’s “The Devil Wears Prada 2” and a remarkable second weekend hold for Lionsgate/Universal’s “Michael.”

“Prada 2” leads the charts with a $77 million domestic and $233 million global opening, above the $74.3 million domestic/$160 million global start of last year’s summer kickoff film, Marvel Studios’ “Thunderbolts*.” The film needs roughly $535 million in global grosses to pass the inflation-adjusted theatrical run of the first “Devil Wears Prada,” which made $326.5 million before adjustment in 2006.

Italy, where much of “Devil Wears Prada 2” takes place, was the top international market for the film with a $16.6 million opening. It is followed by Brazil with $12.6 million, United Kingdom with $12 million and Mexico with $11.7 million.

Like its predecessor, “Devil Wears Prada 2” has been well received by both critics and audiences, earning an A- on CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes scores of 77% critics and 87% audience. As expected of a sequel to a 2000s dramedy aimed towards women, “Prada 2” had an audience share of 76% women with 58% over the age of 35.

With the upcoming release slate including Amazon MGM’s family friendly “The Sheep Detectives,” Warner Bros./New Line’s male-skewing “Mortal Kombat II” and the “Star Wars” film “The Mandalorian & Grogu,” “Prada 2” should be able to find a lane of its own.

“Michael” has certainly found a lane of its own, dropping just 44% from its excellent $97 million opening for a $54 million second weekend. The overseas hold was even stronger with just a 21% drop to $80 million across all markets, bringing the film’s two-weekend total to $183.3 million domestic and $424 million worldwide.

Universal/Illumination’s “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” is in third with $12.1 million in its fifth weekend, passing the $400 million domestic mark as its global total stands at $894 million. Amazon MGM’s “Project Hail Mary” is in fourth with $8.5 million in its seventh weekend, bringing its domestic total to $318 million.

More to come…

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

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