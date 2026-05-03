‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Kicks Off Summer Box Office With $233 Million Global Opening

The first weekend of the summer box office is seeing an overall total of $174 million, a 19% increase over last year thanks to a strong opening weekend for 20th Century’s “The Devil Wears Prada 2” and a remarkable second weekend hold for Lionsgate/Universal’s “Michael.”

“Prada 2” leads the charts with a $77 million domestic and $233 million global opening, above the $74.3 million domestic/$160 million global start of last year’s summer kickoff film, Marvel Studios’ “Thunderbolts*.” The film needs roughly $535 million in global grosses to pass the inflation-adjusted theatrical run of the first “Devil Wears Prada,” which made $326.5 million before adjustment in 2006.

Italy, where much of “Devil Wears Prada 2” takes place, was the top international market for the film with a $16.6 million opening. It is followed by Brazil with $12.6 million, United Kingdom with $12 million and Mexico with $11.7 million.

Like its predecessor, “Devil Wears Prada 2” has been well received by both critics and audiences, earning an A- on CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes scores of 77% critics and 87% audience. As expected of a sequel to a 2000s dramedy aimed towards women, “Prada 2” had an audience share of 76% women with 58% over the age of 35.

With the upcoming release slate including Amazon MGM’s family friendly “The Sheep Detectives,” Warner Bros./New Line’s male-skewing “Mortal Kombat II” and the “Star Wars” film “The Mandalorian & Grogu,” “Prada 2” should be able to find a lane of its own.

“Michael” has certainly found a lane of its own, dropping just 44% from its excellent $97 million opening for a $54 million second weekend. The overseas hold was even stronger with just a 21% drop to $80 million across all markets, bringing the film’s two-weekend total to $183.3 million domestic and $424 million worldwide.

Universal/Illumination’s “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” is in third with $12.1 million in its fifth weekend, passing the $400 million domestic mark as its global total stands at $894 million. Amazon MGM’s “Project Hail Mary” is in fourth with $8.5 million in its seventh weekend, bringing its domestic total to $318 million.

More to come…