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SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP Reach Tentative Agreement

The new deal will succeed the 2023 SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Contracts

Stephanie kaloi
SAG-AFTRA Headquarters in Los Angeles
SAG-AFTRA Headquarters (Credit: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have reached a tentative agreement. The news was announced via a joint statement from both parties.

“SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP have reached a tentative agreement on terms for a successor contract to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Contracts covering motion pictures, scripted primetime dramatic television, streaming content and new media,” the statement reads.

“The tentative agreement is subject to approval by the SAG-AFTRA National Board, which will meet in the coming days to review the terms. The specific details will not be released in advance of the Board’s review.”

“Negotiations began February 9 and recessed March 15. Talks resumed April 27 and concluded May 2, 2026.”

The deal will need to be voted on by the approximately 160,000 members of the performer’s guild.

The two parties resumed negotiations in April after they were put on pause, earlier than the previously predicted timeline of May or June. The members of the WGA reached their own agreement with the AMPTP on April 4.

The negotiations between the WGA and the AMPTP bore a stark contrast to the 2023 talks that led to a strike. WGA negotiating committee chair John August told TheWrap that was in part because the studios were ready to have a real conversation from the beginning.

“The big difference is that the companies came ready to talk on day one,” he said. “This is my fifth contract cycle and in past years there have been weeks where nothing got accomplished. We were getting to the actual brass tacks a lot faster.”

The DGA will sit down with AMPTP on May 11.

SAG-AFTRA Headquarters in Los Angeles
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Stephanie kaloi

Stephanie Kaloi

Stephanie is a reporter at TheWrap. She has been covering news, politics, entertainment, media, and sports (mostly women’s basketball) for over 15 years. Her experience includes The Guardian, People, the BBC, SB Nation and more.

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