The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Apple and More

Apple TV has this week’s biggest streaming premiere, thanks to the return of a certain beloved, award-winning sports comedy. Elsewhere, Hulu has the latest season of one long-running animated comedy series and Netflix has the debut of a new adult animated show from creator Ricky Gervais arriving Friday. Amazon’s Prime Video also has unveiled the new melodrama from “My Old Ass” filmmaker Megan Park, while the latest genre thriller from multi-hyphenate creator and producer Ryan Murphy has premiered on Hulu.

Here are the best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

“Futurama” Season 14 (Disney/Matt Groening) “Futurama” Season 14 (Hulu) It is that time of the year again, “Futurama” fans. A year after the fan-favorite animated comedy from creator Matt Groening wrapped up its 10-episode run in 2025, the series has returned this week. “Futurama” Season 14 promises to bring more adventures involving space pirates, lab-grown meats and interstellar scams, which is to say more episodes that longtime fans likely will not want to miss. The season’s first episode premiered Monday on Hulu. Its remaining nine chapters will follow one at a time every Monday through Sept. 28.

Jeremy Swift, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso” Season 4 (Apple TV) “Ted Lasso” Season 4 (Apple TV) It has been over three years since Apple TV’s award-winning dramedy series “Ted Lasso” concluded its initial three-season arc, but the Jason Sudeikis-led hit has made its unlikely comeback this week. In addition to Sudeikis’ Lasso, most of the show’s original stars and characters have returned for “Ted Lasso” Season 4, including Hannah Waddingham’s Rebecca, Brett Goldstein’s Roy, Brendan Hunt’s Coach Beard and Juno Temple’s Keeley Jones. The series’ new season follows Sudeikis’ Ted as he is roped back to England to coach AFC Richmond’s new women’s soccer team. The season’s first episode premiered Wednesday on Apple TV. Its remaining installments will follow weekly through Oct. 7.

Ella Rubin and Daniel Quinn-Toye in “Sterling Point.” (Prime Video) “Sterling Point” (Prime Video) “Sterling Point,” writer-director Megan Park’s follow-up to her 2024 dramedy gem “My Old Ass,” dropped its complete, eight-episode first season Wednesday on Prime Video. Created by Park and executive produced by “The O.C.” creative duo Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the new original series follows a young woman (Ella Rubin) whose life is turned upside down when she inherits her mysterious grandfather’s island in Canada. An earnest melodrama that seems well-positioned to satisfy not just “My Old Ass” fans but also dedicated viewers of shows like “The O.C.,” “Sterling Point” has the potential to be one of this year’s biggest freshman TV hits.

Kaia Gerber, Igby Rigney, Hayes Warner, Homer Gere and Graham Campbell in “The Shards.” (FX) “The Shards” (Hulu) Ryan Murphy continues to prove he truly is one of Hollywood’s busiest creatives. The prolific TV creator and producer has returned this week with his latest genre offering, “The Shards.” Created by Murphy and Bret Easton Ellis and based on the latter’s semi-autobiographical novel of the same name, the new series takes place in Los Angeles in 1981. It follows a young boy (Igby Rigney) whose final year attending a prep school is upended by the arrival of a mysterious new student and the activities of an increasingly notorious serial killer. As is the case with practically every show Murphy creates and develops, you likely will not know if “The Shards” is up your alley or not until you give it a shot. Its first two episodes premiered Wednesday on Hulu. also read:

‘The Shards’ Review: Ryan Murphy Waters Down Bret Easton Ellis to Make His Own Murderous ‘Euphoria’

“Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi” (Lucasfilm/Disney+) “Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi” (Disney+) “The Mandalorian & Grogu” may have hit theaters earlier this year, but 2026’s most exciting and fulfilling “Star Wars” offering may very well turn out to be “Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi.” A limited series, Lucasfilm’s first under its new “Star Wars: Visions Presents” banner, the new original continues the story of two fan-favorite “Visions” short films (Volume 1’s “The Ninth Jedi” and Volume 3’s “Child of Hope”). Both shorts were met with acclaim from “Star Wars” fans, and “The Ninth Jedi” has the potential to give them the expanded story they have been clamoring for ever since its parent short was originally released in 2021. All of the limited series’ eight episodes premiered Wednesday on Disney+.

“My Life with the Walter Boys” Season 3 (Netflix) “My Life with the Walter Boys” Season 3 (Netflix) A year after its second season ended, Netflix’s “My Life with the Walter Boys” has returned this week with its third season, which premiered in its 10-episode entirety Thursday. The new season picks back up with Nikki Rodriguez’s Jackie as she is forced to navigate messy relationships and new personal ambitions in the wake of a romantic bombshell. At this point, you know whether or not you are a fan of the particular brand of YA melodrama that “My Life with the Walter Boys” has to offer. If you fall in the fan camp, you will no doubt want to make some time for “My Life with the Walter Boys” Season 3 this weekend.

The first look at “Alley Cats” (Netflix) “Alley Cats” (Netflix) “Alley Cats,” the new adult animated series from Ricky Gervais, premieres Friday on Netflix. Created by Gervais, the Netflix original follows a gang of foul-mouthed feral cats as they cause havoc, fight for survival in a brutal world and muse on the meaning of life. In addition to Gervais, the show’s voice cast includes Tom Basden, David Earl, Jo Hartley, Diane Morgan and Natalie Cassidy. If you are a fan of Gervais’ brand of comedy, you may want to add “Alley Cats” to your weekend watchlist. Its complete first season debuts Friday.