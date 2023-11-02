‘Futurama’ Renewed for Season 13 and 14 at Hulu

“Futurama” is coming back for more adventures after being renewed for Seasons 13 and 14 — an additional 20 episodes — at Hulu.

The beloved adult animated series, which originally premiered in 1999, follows Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a New York City pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000. Fry goes on to befriend a hard-drinking robot named Bender (John DiMaggio) and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal).

The trio find work at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Fry’s elderly doddering descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth. Together with accountant Hermes Conrad, assistant Amy Wong and alien lobster Dr. John Zoidberg, they embark on adventures that take them to every corner of the universe.

After its initial run on Fox, a roller-coaster of cancellations and resurrections ensued. Four successful direct-to-DVD releases between 2007 and 2009 led to the show’s rebirth on Comedy Central from 2010 to 2013. In 2022, Hulu revived the show for an eleventh season, which premiered on July 24.

Season 12 of the series, which hails from 20th Television Animation, is expected to debut on Hulu next year.

“Futurama” wascreated by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen. Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz serve as executive producers.

In addition to West, DiMaggio and Sagal, the show’s cast includes Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman.

“Futurama” has become a key pillar of Hulu’s Animayhem brand, which launched in July with more than 20,000 episodes across adult animation and anime.

Other popular animated titles on the streamer include “Family Guy,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “American Dad,” all from Fox.

In January, Fox Entertainment renewed the former two projects for an additional two seasons each. Meanwhile, “American Dad” was renewed for Seasons 18 and 19 in 2021, with Season 18 premiering in March of this year.