Netflix’s ‘Alley Cats’ Trailer Features Ricky Gervais as a Foul-Mouthed Feline

Netflix’s “Alley Cats” arrives on the streaming service on Aug. 7.

And ahead of the series premiere – and a masterclass with writer/director Ricky Gervais happening later this week at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival – a trailer for the new show has dropped. You can watch it below. Be warned though, it might cause infectious giggling.

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According to the officialy synopsis, “Alley Cats” “follows the trials and tribulations of a group of feral British cats who seek companionship while ruminating about the struggles of everyday life, and features a bold 2D animation style produced at the UK-based award-winning Blink Industries.”

Gervais wrote and directed the entire series, which also stars Tom Basden, Andrew Brooke, David Earl, Kerry Godliman, Jo Hartley, Diane Morgan, Natalie Cassidy and Tony Way.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been so excited about a trailer. I can’t wait for everyone to get to know these cats,” said Gervais in an official statement.

“From the funny to the absurd, the series is packed with Gervais’ signature style of heart and social commentary that audiences have come to expect,” according to the official synopsis.

“Alley Cats” will be highlighted during the Next on Netflix presentation at Annecy on Wednesday, along with feature films like “Ray Gunn,” “Steps” and recent acquisition “In Waves.” There will also be Gervais’ masterclass on Thursday.

Gervais has long been a champion of animation. He’s done voice work on “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “BoJack Horseman” and turned his “Ricky Gervais Show” podcast into 39 animated episodes. He also voiced a cat in the Netflix animated feature “The Willoughbys,” and has lent his voice to several other animated features including “Valiant” and last year’s “Dog Man” from DreamWorks Animation.

“Alley Cats” debuts on Aug. 7, 2026.