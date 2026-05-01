Meryl Streep Details ‘Beef’ She Had With ‘Death Becomes Her’ Co-Star Goldie Hawn

Meryl Streep revealed she “had a beef” with her “Death Becomes Her” co-star Goldie Hawn when the two worked on the film.

While talking to Vanity Fair as part of her “The Devil Wears Prada 2” press tour, Streep explained that her issues with Hawn while shooting the 1992 film came down to the fact that her co-star was often tardy to set.

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“Goldie, she was always late to set, but she was so adorable,” Streep said. “And I’m always on time, and annoying, but she’s late, and she had a red convertible, I remember. And she’d drive herself to set. And so that was probably the problem. … And everybody thought, ‘Oh, she’s so cute.’ So, I had a beef with her, but I loved her. I love her.”

She added: “Over the years, we’ve had some laughs about that movie because people love it. I thought it was like a documentary on Beverly Hills.”

“Death Becomes Her” raked in over $140 million at the box office and won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects. Streep also earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role as Madeline Ashton.

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” press tour has been a fount of information for fans of Streep. While talking with “Today, the three-time Oscar winner says before she took the role, she asked for double the pay she was offered – and got it.

“I read the script [for the original], the script was great. They called me up and they made an offer, and I said, ‘No, not going to do it,’” Streep said. “I knew it was going to be a hit, and I wanted to see if I doubled my ask … And they went right away and said, ‘Sure.’ I thought, I’m 50-60 [years old] — it took me this long to understand that I could do that! They needed me, I felt. I was ready to retire. That was a lesson.”

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” is currently out in theaters.

You can watch Streep discuss “Death Becomes Her” in the video above.