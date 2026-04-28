Meryl Streep Was ‘More Method-y’ and Cold for ‘Devil Wears Prada’ but ‘Got Bored of That’ and Partied With Cast on the Sequel | Video

Meryl Streep’s publishing executive Miranda Priestly in “The Devil Wears Prada” is notoriously — and iconically — icy to everyone in her path. And while the three-time Oscar winner has admitted to Method acting on the first film in 2006, removing herself from cast gatherings and being generally standoffish, co-star Emily Blunt said she appeared to get “bored of that” on “The Devil Wears Prada 2” and sometimes joined her, Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci for happy hour martinis.

“Meryl is naturally just someone you want to have a beverage with,” Blunt said in a joint interview with Tucci published Tuesday.

“She’s the most fun ever,” Tucci added before Blunt’s echo: “The most fun person.”

The topic came up in conversation with Fandango in promotion of “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” after Tucci was asked about martini parties he’d reportedly host at the end of a long shoot day.

“It did happen sometimes,” Tucci admitted.

But Blunt was more enthusiastic in her endorsement of the practice.

“You’ve never seen a makeup trailer so happy to have Stanley Tucci on it because you will get a martini at some point,” Blunt joked. “It’s actually my favorite place.”

Tucci added that he knows it’s a good film set if it involves dressing up, putting on makeup, gabbing with colleagues and a drink — “I don’t need the film part. I don’t need that.”

Asked if Meryl, who’s said she avoided such social hours while filming the first “Devil Wears Prada” film, would join in for Round 2, Tucci teased “sometimes.”

“We had a few with Meryl, yeah!” Blunt continued. “She was more Method-y on the first one. And then I think she kind of got bored with that on this one. I think she knew us too well.”

It’s an assessment that Streep herself would likely agree with. In a 2021 oral history of “The Devil Wears Prada” for its 15th anniversary with Entertainment Weekly, the actress said keeping co-stars at an arm’s length was “horrible!”

“I was [miserable] in my trailer,” she said. “I could hear them all rocking and laughing. I was so depressed! I said, ‘Well, it’s the price you pay for being boss!’ That’s the last time I ever attempted a Method thing!”

It appears she stayed true to her word for “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” thanks to Tucci and his martini shaker.

Watch Tucci and Blunt’s interview in full below: