First Reactions to ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Applaud a ‘Sharp and Downright Chique’ Sequel

Screenings of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” began in earnest this week, and for those who have seen the film early, it’s a worthy legacy sequel.
The 20th Century Studios film picks up 20 years after the events of the first film reuniting all your favorites from the 2006 classic (including director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna). These days, Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) is a serious journalist, but after a series of unfortunate events for both herself and Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) finds herself back at Runway Magazine — this time as the features editor.
Miranda is still running the place, Nigel (Stanley Tucci) is still her righthand man, but the publication is struggling in the modern age, as many real-life outlets are. And for journalists in particular, the film struck a deeply resonant chord in its depiction of that struggle.
“Didn’t expect parts of #TheDevilWearsPrada2 to feel like a documentary on the painful state of journalism,” critic Tomris Laffly wrote. “Glad that a mainstream film unfolds around this urgent reality.”
Writer Randy Jones called it “a thorough, satirical reflection of the rapid, detoirating state of modern journalism where many publications try to survive at the hands of visionless tech bro owners.”
While the support for journalism at large was appreciated, some felt that the actual narrative around the sentiment didn’t quite work as tightly as it could’ve.
As one viewer put it, “It works to an extent, as you can’t help but enjoy seeing your favorites return, but I’m not sure it feels worth the 20 year wait.”
But overall, seeing those favorites return is the highlight for many. Reactions applauded the ease with which Hathaway, Streep, Tucci and a returning Emily Blunt as well all slipped back into characters they brought to life two decades ago.
“The quartet hits every note beautifully – Streep, Hathaway, Blunt and Tucci are magnificent,” one person wrote.
Another called the film “sharp and downright chique.” You can see more early reactions to the film below.