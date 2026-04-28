First Reactions to ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Applaud a ‘Sharp and Downright Chique’ Sequel

Screenings of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” began in earnest this week, and for those who have seen the film early, it’s a worthy legacy sequel.

The 20th Century Studios film picks up 20 years after the events of the first film reuniting all your favorites from the 2006 classic (including director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna). These days, Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) is a serious journalist, but after a series of unfortunate events for both herself and Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) finds herself back at Runway Magazine — this time as the features editor.

Miranda is still running the place, Nigel (Stanley Tucci) is still her righthand man, but the publication is struggling in the modern age, as many real-life outlets are. And for journalists in particular, the film struck a deeply resonant chord in its depiction of that struggle.

“Didn’t expect parts of #TheDevilWearsPrada2 to feel like a documentary on the painful state of journalism,” critic Tomris Laffly wrote. “Glad that a mainstream film unfolds around this urgent reality.”

Writer Randy Jones called it “a thorough, satirical reflection of the rapid, detoirating state of modern journalism where many publications try to survive at the hands of visionless tech bro owners.”

My journalist ass during Devil Wears Prada 2 – a thorough, satirical reflection of the rapid, detoirating state of modern journalism where many publications try to survive at the hands of visionless tech bro owners. pic.twitter.com/7cOk9EBzdr — Rendy Jones (@rendy_jones) April 27, 2026

Didn’t expect parts of #TheDevilWearsPrada2 to feel like a documentary on the painful state of journalism. Glad that a mainstream film unfolds around this urgent reality. Overall, I’m more muted in my reaction than my peers. Still, it’s nice to see you again, cerulean sweater. pic.twitter.com/FZmFgEKjrv — Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly) April 27, 2026

Hard to imagine anyone who’s a fan of the first film being disappointed with THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2. It’s funny, charming, and filled with genuinely heartwarming payoffs. Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci slip back into their roles as if no time has… pic.twitter.com/9Wi9FMI6or — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) April 27, 2026

A movie about how corporations are destroying journalism and why preserving storytelling and the people that shaped it matters.



They cooked, I fear. #TheDevilWearsPrada2 pic.twitter.com/EeTkHzC3uH — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) April 28, 2026

While the support for journalism at large was appreciated, some felt that the actual narrative around the sentiment didn’t quite work as tightly as it could’ve.

As one viewer put it, “It works to an extent, as you can’t help but enjoy seeing your favorites return, but I’m not sure it feels worth the 20 year wait.”

Gird your loins: I didn’t love #TheDevilWearsPrada2. Outside of its well-intentioned spotlight on the flailing state of journalism, the narrative fails to resonate. Felt like a series of thinly connected story whims. No suspense, but beautiful sequins everywhere. pic.twitter.com/ZHC4hR7cfS — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) April 28, 2026

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 has the same structure as the first, but the heavy focus on the difficulties of producing print journalism in the 2020s is a welcome surprise (as are the many gasp-worthy cameos). Not a classic like the first, but the cast is so good that it’s still fun. pic.twitter.com/TiTuampPs1 — Dancin' Dan in Movieland (@dancindanonfilm) April 28, 2026

#TheDevilWearsPrada2 is less interested in the glitz, glamor, and fun of the first movie and instead offers commentary on the state of journalism.



It works to an extent, as you can’t help but enjoy seeing your favorites return, but I’m not sure it feels worth the 20 year wait. pic.twitter.com/aLTW9hNjnO — Derek (@ThatWasDerek) April 28, 2026

But overall, seeing those favorites return is the highlight for many. Reactions applauded the ease with which Hathaway, Streep, Tucci and a returning Emily Blunt as well all slipped back into characters they brought to life two decades ago.

“The quartet hits every note beautifully – Streep, Hathaway, Blunt and Tucci are magnificent,” one person wrote.

Another called the film “sharp and downright chique.” You can see more early reactions to the film below.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is a whirlwind of emotions but reins it in the most vulnerable of ways. It’s striking, witty and hits close to home if you have an artistic itch. The quartet hits every note beautifully – Streep, Hathaway, Blunt and Tucci are magnificent.… pic.twitter.com/pB9sRIxEwk — Nicole's Film Perspectives (@GoldenWinter_28) April 28, 2026

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2: Stanley Tucci made me cry TWICE. I loved it. No notes. — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) April 27, 2026

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 is SHARP and DOWNRIGHT CHIQUE. Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and the returning cast seamlessly slip back into their roles without missing a beat. Its commentary on journalism is HILARIOUS and, perhaps, VERY relevant to today's culture. #TheDevilWearsPrada2 pic.twitter.com/n4mobBW9OZ — Christopher Gallardo (@chrisagwrites) April 28, 2026

miracles still happen. the devil wears prada 2 is good—really good. the story is solid, the humor is punchy, the glamour is palpable. a very modern film in great and not-so-good ways, but a real blockbuster drama. remember those? lots to say. read more from me later this week. https://t.co/WoZY6wFBbz pic.twitter.com/ILX8i8JUu5 — coleman spilde (@colemanjspilde) April 27, 2026

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has no right to be as good as it is. Just the right kind and number of callbacks and earned nostalgia, Anne Hathaway continues to be our most vibrant star. It’s funny and deeper, and we get the return of “Vogue.” pic.twitter.com/6xTcfgnmND — Erik Anderson (@AwardsWatchErik) April 28, 2026

#TheDevilWearsPrada2 is an acceptable, notable step down from the original.



It's AMAZING to see Hathaway, Streep, Blunt, & Tucci back as these characters. They're fun. The story lacks the pained, human relatability of the OG. More tedious and far less interesting. pic.twitter.com/90IEGSZCTz — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) April 28, 2026