A cameo scene featuring Sydney Sweeney was reportedly removed from the upcoming “The Devil Wears Prada 2.”

According to a source for Entertainment Weekly, the move to cut Sweeney from the film was a “creative decision.” The person with knowledge of the matter said Sweeney was set to appear as herself.

The actress was set to appear in a roughly three-minute scene with Emily Blunt’s character, Emily Charlton. In the scene, Charlton is dressing Sweeney as one of her celebrity clients. The publication reports that while the film was grateful for Sweeney’s participation, ultimately her scene didn’t work “structurally with the rest of the sequence” and that the decision to remove her was difficult to make.

In the new film, Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) has risen from a put-upon assistant to a veteran fashion editor. She is called back to Runway to serve as its features editor as her former nightmare boss, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), struggles to keep the magazine open amid the decline of the print industry. The only way to save the magazine may be a deal with a luxury brand involving another former assistant of Miranda’s who has no love lost for her: Emily Charlton.

Neither Disney nor representatives for Sweeney have responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” hits theaters May 1.

In the meantime, Sweeney is starring in HBO’s “Euphoria,” which premiered its third season on April 12.