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‘Devil Wears Prada 2,’ ‘Euphoria’ Enter Top Titles Audiences Are Excited About | Chart

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ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine/ASI & TheWrap

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Screen Engine/ASI collects this data via open-ended responses to "What is the one upcoming entertainment release (movie, show, video game, etc.) that you are most interested in watching or playing in the next month or so?" The question is included in their syndicated TractionTM survey, which fields Saturday-Friday each week among over 1,000 media consumers aged 13-64 (Week of 4/4/26-4/10/26).

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” continues to lead overall interest at 4.85% of mentions, maintaining a clear lead over the rest of the field following its April 1 release. At No. 2 is “Project Hail Mary” (2.63%), maintaining the same one-two combo from last week.

Below that duo is music biopic “Michael” (2.38%), which opens on April 24, and “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” (2.08%), which opens on May 22.

The list remains film-heavy, with movies accounting for more than half of the Top 10 titles. A little further down the list, “The Devil Wears Prada 2” (1.93%), opening on May 1, and “Avengers: Doomsday” (1.90%), opening on December 18, are also gaining traction, pointing to interest in both franchise/brand extensions and major event-style studio fare.

That said, TV remains competitive, led by the upcoming animated Netflix series “Stranger Things: Tales From ’85” (1.98%), followed by “The Pitt” (1.75%), which ends its second season on April 16, and “Euphoria” (1.67%), which returned for its third season on April 12. “NBA Basketball” (1.94%) is the only sports franchise in the top 10, as attention turns to the postseason.

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