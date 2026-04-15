‘Devil Wears Prada 2,’ ‘Euphoria’ Enter Top Titles Audiences Are Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” continues to lead overall interest at 4.85% of mentions, maintaining a clear lead over the rest of the field following its April 1 release. At No. 2 is “Project Hail Mary” (2.63%), maintaining the same one-two combo from last week.

Below that duo is music biopic “Michael” (2.38%), which opens on April 24, and “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” (2.08%), which opens on May 22.

The list remains film-heavy, with movies accounting for more than half of the Top 10 titles. A little further down the list, “The Devil Wears Prada 2” (1.93%), opening on May 1, and “Avengers: Doomsday” (1.90%), opening on December 18, are also gaining traction, pointing to interest in both franchise/brand extensions and major event-style studio fare.

That said, TV remains competitive, led by the upcoming animated Netflix series “Stranger Things: Tales From ’85” (1.98%), followed by “The Pitt” (1.75%), which ends its second season on April 16, and “Euphoria” (1.67%), which returned for its third season on April 12. “NBA Basketball” (1.94%) is the only sports franchise in the top 10, as attention turns to the postseason.