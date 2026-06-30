Millie Bobby Brown Says She Struggles to Connect With People Her Own Age After Growing Up ‘With Primarily Men on Crews’

Millie Bobby Brown admitted she struggles to connect with people her own age after “primarily” growing up around “men on crews.”

The actress, who achieved global fame at the age of 12 after “Stranger Things” debuted on Netflix in 2016, opened up about this personal snag during her recent appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast.

The topic arose after host Josh Horowitz asked Brown if she ever felt like she missed certain milestones given her child star status, to which the actress confessed: “Maybe a bit of socialization. Sometimes when fans come up to me, they’ll be like ‘Millie!’ and I’ll be like ‘Aah!’”

“I just don’t know how to react sometimes to people my own age,” the “Enola Holmes” actress explained. “I have a harder time. Because I grew up with primarily men on crews, let’s change that.”

As Brown went on, she noted that she was often surrounded by 40-year-old men, further recalling, “So I heard a lot of adult talk growing up and didn’t really talk about the things you’re meant to talk about as a kid.”

Specifically, the former child star said she heard a lot of industry talk, like, “Where’s the grip?” and “Let’s grab a ladder.”

“So that’s your whole conversation,” she said. “So I could talk to that person extensively for hours about different lens changes and shots, but I can’t talk about, you know, ‘Oh My god, what bars do you like around this area?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’”

Though, Brown said she’s making more of an effort to be in her “social era,” given her husband Jake Bongiovi is “the most social butterfly.”

Brown married Bongiovi in May 2024, with the couple welcoming a daughter via adoption the next year.

“We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” the pair wrote on Instagram at the time.

Watch Brown’s full “Happy Sad Confused” podcast interview above.