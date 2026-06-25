Millie Bobby Brown Says She Tried to ‘Mend’ Friendships With ‘Stranger Things’ Co-Stars After Series Ended

Millie Bobby Brown admitted she made an active effort to “mend” unresolved issues with her “Stranger Things” co-stars after the Netflix series ended last year.

The actress addressed the post-finale dynamic with her castmates during a live recording of “Happy Sad Confused” at 92NY on Wednesday, where she shared that she went into “a little bit of a slight, slight depression” after “Stranger Things” concluded its five-season run on New Year’s Eve.

“It was very hard for me,” she said. “I would not have expected that coming off of the show. I’m a very happy-go-lucky person.”

Per Brown, she then devoted her January to reconnecting with her co-stars, hoping to confirm that their bond would continue after the show’s conclusion.

“They probably thought I was crazy,” Brown said. “I was like, ‘We’re still friends, right? Like, you’re not gonna stop talking to me anymore?’ I was like, ‘I’m sorry if I ever upset you,’ and was just trying to mend anything. ‘It’s been 10 years, and I really want to be friends. You’re my sibling.’ And then I was on the beach, it was beautiful, and I just sat there crying. It was a very hard time for me.”

As Brown went on, she noted that “no one will ever understand it,” given she started “Stranger Things” when she was only 10 years old.

“And this character was me, and these people were in my life more than my own family,” she noted. “I saw these people more than going home and eating dinner with my family. Saying goodbye to that after 10 years was a very, very emotional thing, and I’m going to miss Eleven more than anything.”

Natalia Dyer, Gaten Matarazzo, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Brett Gelman, Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour attend Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 5 Premiere (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix)

Brown’s comments come seven months after Daily Mail reported that Brown filed a lengthy harassment and bullying complaint against her co-star ahead of filming the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things.” However, at the “Stranger Things” Season 5 premiere, Brown and Harbour put up a united front, walking the red carpet together and posing for photos.

She later said in a press day interview that her relationship with Harbour meant “so much,” adding, “I mean, we play father and daughter. And similar to Noah [Schnapp] and [Winona Ryder], you have an amazing friendship.”

Variety was the first to report details from the 92Y event.