Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ to Close on Broadway, West End

Netflix’s “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” has issued its final extension, with the play set to complete its run on London’s West End on Dec. 27 and on Broadway on Jan. 3, 2027.

“’Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ represents an unprecedented collaboration between television and theatre, showing what’s possible when a world class creative team brings a beloved and iconic series to life on stage,” Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria said in a statement. “It has been a privilege to share

this production with audiences over the past few years and particularly rewarding to see it introduce so many to the magic of theatre.”

The production, which marks the streamer’s first foray into theater, has run for over three years in London. It received Olivier Awards for Best Entertainment and Best Set Design, the Critics’ Circle Awards for Best Set Design and Most Promising Newcomer, and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play.

Since its debut at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre in March 2025, the show has also smashed box office records, earning $2.5 million in a single week as Season 5 of the TV series premiered. It was also the most Tony Award-winning play of 2025, taking home Best Scenic Design of a Play, Best Lighting Design of a Play, Best Sound Design of a Play, and a Special Tony Award for Illusions and Technical Effects.

In total, nearly 1.6 million tickets have been sold across the West End and Broadway, with over 1,500 performances. Last week, the show grossed $859,339 on Broadway and played to a house that was at 74% of capacity.

“We are incredibly proud of the ambition, imagination and artistry that every member of the company has brought to creating something truly groundbreaking,” co-producer Sonia Friedman added. “Together, they have pushed the boundaries of live theatre to tell this story with heart, adventure and spectacle. Partnering with Netflix has allowed us to go beyond what was previously thought possible on stage and create a truly immersive theatrical experience that brings audiences deeper into the world of Stranger Things, while introducing hundreds of thousands of people to the thrill of live theatre.”

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” charts the origin of villain Vecna, also known as Henry Creel. Set in Hawkins, Ind., in 1959, the standalone production follows a young Henry as he seeks a fresh start with his family, only to confront the dark forces shaping his destiny as a wave of crimes grips the town.

The play is written by Trefry and directed by Stephen Daldry, with Justin Martin serving as co-director. In addition to being produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions, 21 Laps Entertainment serves as associate producer.

“When the legendary Stephen Daldry first came to us with the idea of making a Stranger Things play, we were stunned — both by the fact that Stephen wanted to do this, and that he believed it could work. And boy, did it work,” Matt and Ross Duffer said. “We remain awed by what Stephen, Kate Trefry, Justin Martin, and all the brilliant behind-the-scenes wizards were able to pull off: cinematic theater unlike anything else out there. Their incredible work drew audiences from all over — a majority of whom had never even been to a Broadway show before. We’d also like to give a standing ovation to the incredibly gifted actors who stepped into these roles — including the Tony-nominated Louis McCartney — and to the fans, who made each and every performance so memorable.”

Trefry said the opportunity to write the show and dive deeper into Henry Creel’s story was a “thrill of a lifetime”

“I am still in awe of what our incredible cast and crew was able to achieve. It has been a magical, terrifying ride, and to share the communal experience of every laugh, tear, and scare with your audience is every writer’s dream,” she added. “Thank you to everyone who made this dream come true.”

Daldry and Martin added that creating the show has been an “utter joy” and that they’re “immensely proud of the talent and dedication of the cast and creative team over the past three years.” They also gave a massive thank you to the fans of the show who came to a performance on the West End or on Broadway.

“Stranger Things: The First Shadow” features set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, original music composition, orchestration, arrangements and supervision by D.J. Walde, illusions design and visual effects by Jamie Harrison and Chris Fisher and video design and visual effects by 59 Studio.

The production also features West End choreography by Coral Messam; movement direction and Broadway choreography by Lynne Page; wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates; international technical direction by Gary Beestone of Gary Beestone Associates; West End casting by Jessica Ronane, CDG; and Broadway casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.