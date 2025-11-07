Watch David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown Reunite on the ‘Stranger Things’ Red Carpet Following Harassment and Bullying Rumors

Millie Bobby Brown reunited for the first time publicly with David Harbour following reports she filed a lengthy harassment and bullying complaint against her co-star ahead of filming the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things.”

The pair were seen on the red carpet for the show’s premiere which took place at the TCL on Thursday in Hollywood, California. In the video, the pair seem to be in good spirits as Brown playfully pretends to draw on Harbour’s face. The co-stars then embrace each adorned with smiles. This marks the first time Brown and Harbour made an appearance together following Saturday’s report of an on-set complaint filed by the actress against him.

Watch the video below.

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown arrive together for one last Stranger Things premiere 🥹 pic.twitter.com/zjzcPi9Zv4 — Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2025

According to the Daily Mail, Brown allegedly filed a lengthy complaint against Harbour ahead of filming the show’s fifth season. Brown, who plays Eleven/Jane Hopper on the hit Netflix series, was said to have included “pages and pages” of accusations.

The news was exclusively reported Saturday by the British newspaper. Netflix, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, and reps for Harbour and Brown did not respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment.

A person with knowledge of the situation told the Mail, “Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

Harbour reportedly faced an internal inquiry, the outcome of which remains unknown. However, none of the complaints were of a sexual nature.

It appears however, that the pair have put things behind them, at least for Thursday’s premiere.

The first four episodes of “Stranger Things” will be released in the United States on Nov. 26.